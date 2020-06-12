/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:17 PM
120 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Berkeley, CA
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
West Berkeley
16 Units Available
Higby
3015 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1381 sqft
Luxurious community has lobby and lounge with a bar, controlled-access indoor bike storage, and bocce ball court. Units offer electric ovens, washers and dryers, and dishwashers. Located within walking distance of restaurants and bars.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
West Berkeley
21 Units Available
1122U
1122 University Ave, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,425
1005 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Downtown Berkeley
102 Units Available
The Addison Berkeley
1950 Addison Street, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,430
1543 sqft
Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at The Addison.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
West Berkeley
151 Units Available
Jones Berkeley
1080 Jones St, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,690
1485 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome to Jones Berkley!
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Downtown Berkeley
6 Units Available
Varsity Berkeley
2024 Durant Ave, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,289
1078 sqft
Residents can enjoy washer and dryer, Wi-Fi and dishwashers in every unit. The community features luxurious amenities like rooftop terrace, resident lounge and courtyard. Conveniently located just steps from UC Berkeley and downtown shops.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
South Berkeley
32 Units Available
Parker Apartments
2038 Parker St, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,250
1703 sqft
Minutes to Ashby and Downtown Berkeley BART stations. Artisan apartments outfitted with floor-to-ceiling windows, wood-style floors, custom kitchen backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. On-site co-working space, fitness center, pet spa and bike repair station.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Berkeley
1 Unit Available
1500 Tyler St, Berkeley, CA 94703
1500 Tyler Street, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1007 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Berkeley
1 Unit Available
1532 Tyler Street Unit B
1532 Tyler St, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
750 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pleasant, unfurnished, 3-bedroom, and 1-bathroom apartment home property rental on the Walkers and Bikers Paradise rated South Berkeley neighborhood in Berkeley.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Berkeley
1 Unit Available
1364 Ashby Ave
1364 Ashby Avenue, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1410 sqft
Large 3 bedroom home with yard - Bright and large, 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom Single family home with large back yard. This home has newly refinished hardwood floors throughout, and is freshly painted inside.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Berkeley
1 Unit Available
2432 Milvia St.
2432 Milvia Street, Berkeley, CA
LARGE 6 BEDROOMS WITH 2 BATHS NEAR DOWNTOWN DUPLEX HOUSE - 2432 Milvia street. is a large 6 bedroom House with two bathrooms and a large living room with kitchen. Near downtown Berkeley close to brat and transportation.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Berkeley
1 Unit Available
2302 Dwight Way
2302 Dwight Way, Berkeley, CA
call Rausl at 510-666-9477 for showing - 2302 Dwight Way and 2503 Ellsworth St. are two sides of a small property on the corner of Dwight Way and Ellsworth St. Each side contains a separate entrance that leads to three units each.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Berkeley
1 Unit Available
1923 Ashby Ave
1923 Ashby Avenue, Berkeley, CA
Move-in special! $1000.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Claremont Elmwood
1 Unit Available
3006 Benvenue Ave.
3006 Benvenue Avenue, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1500 sqft
3006 Benvenue Ave. Available 07/10/20 Charming 3 Bedroom Off College Avenue Coming Soon! - We are proud to present for lease a charming two-story turn of the 20th-century brown shingle duplex in the coveted Claremont-Elmwood neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cragmont
1 Unit Available
1171 Grizzly Peak Blvd.
1171 Grizzly Peak Boulevard, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
1208 sqft
1171 Grizzly Peak Blvd. Available 07/10/20 North Berkeley Hills Contemporary Mid-Century Three Bedroom Home Coming Soon - Located in the picturesque hills of North Berkeley, we are proud to present a charming home that embraces light and tranquility.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Berkeley
1 Unit Available
1363 Northside Ave.
1363 Northside Avenue, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1300 sqft
Newly Remodeled 1920's 3 Bedroom in North Berkeley Coming Soon! - Be the first to enjoy this newly remodeled approximately 1,300 square foot home in the quaint residential neighborhood of North Berkeley.
Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
South Berkeley
1 Unit Available
1811 Oregon Street
1811 Oregon Street, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1811 Oregon Street in Berkeley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
South Berkeley
1 Unit Available
2306 Parker St
2306 Parker Street, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,600
1656 sqft
Gorgeous, Stylish, Bright and Cheerful Modern home ideal for six people max. There are three large, high vaulted Bedrooms plus THREE!! Full Baths. Many skylights fill the home with pleasing, natural light.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
189 Fairlawn Drive
189 Fairlawn Drive, Berkeley, CA
Large home in the Berkeley Hills newly remodeled - This unit is nestled in the hills of Berkeley. Fully remodeled kitchen with Stainless steel appliances, gas stove and quartz counter tops. Wood floors throughout the unit.
Last updated June 12 at 07:48pm
Bayfront and Peninsula
14 Units Available
Artistry Emeryville
6401 Shellmound St, Emeryville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,142
1208 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-80 and BART. Residents enjoy communal parking, sauna, garage and gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace, hardwood floors and dishwasher.
Last updated June 12 at 07:48pm
Central Emeryville
5 Units Available
Parc on Powell
1333 Powell St, Emeryville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,685
1286 sqft
Situated in the sought-after Golden Gate district, apartments here enjoy stunning views of the East Hills and San Francisco Bay. Rooms feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors, and community benefits include clubhouse and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Bayfront and Peninsula
20 Units Available
Avalon Public Market
6301 Shellmound Street, Emeryville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,845
1420 sqft
Avalon Public Market is a pet friendly and smoke free community offering furnished and unfurnished studio, one, two and three bedroom layouts.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Metro 510
510 El Cerrito Plaza, El Cerrito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,348
1412 sqft
Beautiful location near Metro 510. Updated interiors with hardwood-style flooring, in-home washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Fully furnished units available. Gated parking, BBQ area and planned community events provided.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Golden Gate
1 Unit Available
5543 Fremont Street, Unit B
5543 Fremont Street, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1000 sqft
5543 Fremont Street, Unit B Available 07/15/20 Top floor 3BD/2BA Apartment w/ Parking, Deck, Bike Shed, On-Site Laundry and Pet-Friendly! - Top floor of a lovely duplex with light flooding in from all sides, 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with tub
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Claremont Elmwood
1 Unit Available
6940 Charing Cross Road
6940 Charing Cross Road, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,100
2424 sqft
Hartz Property Management Presents: 6940 Charing Cross Rd.
