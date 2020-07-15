All apartments in Berkeley
2333 Curtis St A

2333 Curtis Street · (510) 883-4157
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2333 Curtis Street, Berkeley, CA 94702
West Berkeley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit A · Avail. Aug 1

$2,020

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
some paid utils
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Unit A Available 08/01/20 Studio Cottage in peaceful garden - Property Id: 118058

Sweet, small, private studio cottage with half loft. Across a lovely, shared, quiet garden from main house; fruit trees, flowers,veggie gardening, fountain, sun, shade, giant Redwood. Ground level cottage, 400 sq ft (more in storage loft). Full kitchen, gas stove, oven, ample cabinet space, bathroom, shower only. Some furniture availabe. Great for one person, small for two.Walks: 5 minutes to Dwight/San Pablo;10 min to University/San Pablo; 15 min to Berkeley or N.Berkeley BART; 30 min to UCB. Safe, nice neighbors. Close to international restaurants, halal and Mexican markets, cafes. I am looking for a person who appreciates a tranquil, welcoming, safe, friendly place where all colors and languages are welcome, so that you can call our compound home. Quiet and peaceful for study and work at home and garden. Long term would be great. Currently, a dog lives in my house and garden but she is very clean and doesn't dirty the garden or cottage. Email with questions or if interested.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/118058
Property Id 118058

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5904193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2333 Curtis St A have any available units?
2333 Curtis St A has a unit available for $2,020 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Berkeley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Berkeley Rent Report.
What amenities does 2333 Curtis St A have?
Some of 2333 Curtis St A's amenities include in unit laundry, some paid utils, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2333 Curtis St A currently offering any rent specials?
2333 Curtis St A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2333 Curtis St A pet-friendly?
No, 2333 Curtis St A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berkeley.
Does 2333 Curtis St A offer parking?
No, 2333 Curtis St A does not offer parking.
Does 2333 Curtis St A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2333 Curtis St A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2333 Curtis St A have a pool?
No, 2333 Curtis St A does not have a pool.
Does 2333 Curtis St A have accessible units?
No, 2333 Curtis St A does not have accessible units.
Does 2333 Curtis St A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2333 Curtis St A does not have units with dishwashers.
