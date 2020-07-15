2333 Curtis St A

Amenities

Sweet, small, private studio cottage with half loft. Across a lovely, shared, quiet garden from main house; fruit trees, flowers,veggie gardening, fountain, sun, shade, giant Redwood. Ground level cottage, 400 sq ft (more in storage loft). Full kitchen, gas stove, oven, ample cabinet space, bathroom, shower only. Some furniture availabe. Great for one person, small for two.Walks: 5 minutes to Dwight/San Pablo;10 min to University/San Pablo; 15 min to Berkeley or N.Berkeley BART; 30 min to UCB. Safe, nice neighbors. Close to international restaurants, halal and Mexican markets, cafes. I am looking for a person who appreciates a tranquil, welcoming, safe, friendly place where all colors and languages are welcome, so that you can call our compound home. Quiet and peaceful for study and work at home and garden. Long term would be great. Currently, a dog lives in my house and garden but she is very clean and doesn't dirty the garden or cottage. Email with questions or if interested.

