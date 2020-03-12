1519 Walnut St Apt 6

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Move-in Special! $1000.00 off your 1st full month's rent!



Charming One Bedroom/One Bath Apartment in Berkeley - Available Now!



1519 Walnut St is a 15 minute walk from the Richmond - Daly City/Millbrae Millbrae and the Warm Springs/South Fremont - Richmond Richmond at the Downtown Berkeley stop.



This apartment is in the North Berkeley neighborhood in Berkeley. Nearby parks include Live Oak Park, Ohlone Park and Berkeley Rose Garden.



1519 Walnut St has a Walk Score of 94 out of 100. This location is a Walkers Paradise so daily errands do not require a car.



Unit Features:

- 1 bed/1 bath apartment

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range/oven, microwave, and garbage disposal

- Laminate floor covering



- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Rental Terms:

- $2899 monthly rent with furniture

- $2699 monthly rent without the furniture

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Rental insurance required

- Trash, Water, Sewer, included in rent

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/1519-Walnut-St-Apt-4-Berkeley-CA-94709-2



You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



(RLNE4567926)