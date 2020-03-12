All apartments in Berkeley
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1519 Walnut St Apt 6

1519 Walnut Street · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1519 Walnut Street, Berkeley, CA 94709
North Berkeley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unfurnished · Avail. now

$2,699

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 682 sqft

Unit Furnished · Avail. now

$2,899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 682 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
parking
some paid utils
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Move-in Special! $1000.00 off your 1st full month's rent!

Charming One Bedroom/One Bath Apartment in Berkeley - Available Now!

1519 Walnut St is a 15 minute walk from the Richmond - Daly City/Millbrae Millbrae and the Warm Springs/South Fremont - Richmond Richmond at the Downtown Berkeley stop.

This apartment is in the North Berkeley neighborhood in Berkeley. Nearby parks include Live Oak Park, Ohlone Park and Berkeley Rose Garden.

1519 Walnut St has a Walk Score of 94 out of 100. This location is a Walkers Paradise so daily errands do not require a car.

Unit Features:
- 1 bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range/oven, microwave, and garbage disposal
- Laminate floor covering

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Rental Terms:
- $2899 monthly rent with furniture
- $2699 monthly rent without the furniture
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- Trash, Water, Sewer, included in rent
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/1519-Walnut-St-Apt-4-Berkeley-CA-94709-2

You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE4567926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1519 Walnut St Apt 6 have any available units?
1519 Walnut St Apt 6 has 2 units available starting at $2,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 1519 Walnut St Apt 6 have?
Some of 1519 Walnut St Apt 6's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1519 Walnut St Apt 6 currently offering any rent specials?
1519 Walnut St Apt 6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1519 Walnut St Apt 6 pet-friendly?
No, 1519 Walnut St Apt 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berkeley.
Does 1519 Walnut St Apt 6 offer parking?
Yes, 1519 Walnut St Apt 6 does offer parking.
Does 1519 Walnut St Apt 6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1519 Walnut St Apt 6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1519 Walnut St Apt 6 have a pool?
No, 1519 Walnut St Apt 6 does not have a pool.
Does 1519 Walnut St Apt 6 have accessible units?
No, 1519 Walnut St Apt 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 1519 Walnut St Apt 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1519 Walnut St Apt 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1519 Walnut St Apt 6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1519 Walnut St Apt 6 does not have units with air conditioning.
