on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Available 11/26/19 Beautiful Green Views - Property Id: 54698



Call562-219-5924

*Looking for a large 2 bedroom and 1 bath

*Well Vista Verde Apartments would be the perfect home for you.

*We are located between the 710, 91, 105, and 605 freeways,Close to many grocery stores, Bellflower Bike Trail, Downey Landing , Cerritos Colleges and Downtown Bellflower.Hollywood Sports Paintball & Airsoft Park

*All this is giving you easy access to your morning commute or weekend adventures.

*We will have a freshly remodeled apartment . Brand new vinyl wood floors throughout , floor to ceiling mirrored closet doors in the bedrooms

*The bathroom has been completely remodeled with brand new lighting, vanity and cabinet.

*Ceiling fans in dining room AC, Wall heater Dishwasher , Stove

* We have an on-site laundry facility.

*Comes with one assigned open space parking .

*All of this for only$1700 per month with deposit starting at $800,

**POOL**

**ON SITE PARKING**

*Hablamos Espanol*vistaverde@strattfordresidentialDOTcom 562-2195924

