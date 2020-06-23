All apartments in Bellflower
Bellflower, CA
Vista Verde
Vista Verde

9146 Somerset Blvd · No Longer Available
Bellflower
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Studio Apartments
Location

9146 Somerset Blvd, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 11/26/19 Beautiful Green Views - Property Id: 54698

Call562-219-5924
*Looking for a large 2 bedroom and 1 bath
*Well Vista Verde Apartments would be the perfect home for you.
*We are located between the 710, 91, 105, and 605 freeways,Close to many grocery stores, Bellflower Bike Trail, Downey Landing , Cerritos Colleges and Downtown Bellflower.Hollywood Sports Paintball & Airsoft Park
*All this is giving you easy access to your morning commute or weekend adventures.
*We will have a freshly remodeled apartment . Brand new vinyl wood floors throughout , floor to ceiling mirrored closet doors in the bedrooms
*The bathroom has been completely remodeled with brand new lighting, vanity and cabinet.
*Ceiling fans in dining room AC, Wall heater Dishwasher , Stove
* We have an on-site laundry facility.
*Comes with one assigned open space parking .
*All of this for only$1700 per month with deposit starting at $800,
**POOL**
**ON SITE PARKING**
*Hablamos Espanol*vistaverde@strattfordresidentialDOTcom 562-2195924
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/54698p
Property Id 54698

(RLNE5237210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vista Verde have any available units?
Vista Verde doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
What amenities does Vista Verde have?
Some of Vista Verde's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vista Verde currently offering any rent specials?
Vista Verde isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Vista Verde pet-friendly?
Yes, Vista Verde is pet friendly.
Does Vista Verde offer parking?
Yes, Vista Verde does offer parking.
Does Vista Verde have units with washers and dryers?
No, Vista Verde does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Vista Verde have a pool?
Yes, Vista Verde has a pool.
Does Vista Verde have accessible units?
No, Vista Verde does not have accessible units.
Does Vista Verde have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vista Verde has units with dishwashers.
