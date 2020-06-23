Amenities
Available 11/26/19 Beautiful Green Views - Property Id: 54698
*Looking for a large 2 bedroom and 1 bath
*Well Vista Verde Apartments would be the perfect home for you.
*We are located between the 710, 91, 105, and 605 freeways,Close to many grocery stores, Bellflower Bike Trail, Downey Landing , Cerritos Colleges and Downtown Bellflower.Hollywood Sports Paintball & Airsoft Park
*All this is giving you easy access to your morning commute or weekend adventures.
*We will have a freshly remodeled apartment . Brand new vinyl wood floors throughout , floor to ceiling mirrored closet doors in the bedrooms
*The bathroom has been completely remodeled with brand new lighting, vanity and cabinet.
*Ceiling fans in dining room AC, Wall heater Dishwasher , Stove
* We have an on-site laundry facility.
*Comes with one assigned open space parking .
*All of this for only$1700 per month with deposit starting at $800,
**POOL**
**ON SITE PARKING**
*Hablamos Espanol*vistaverde@strattfordresidentialDOTcom 562-2195924
