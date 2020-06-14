119 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bellflower, CA

Apartment List
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Bellflower
1 Unit Available
9040 Ramona St
9040 Ramona Street, Bellflower, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
768 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment - Property Id: 296013 Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment located in Bellflower near 91 freeway, markets, shopping centers & schools Ceiling fans, granite countertops, has heater, microwave & stove included.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bellflower
1 Unit Available
9146 Somerset
9146 Somerset Boulevard, Bellflower, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
Available 06/20/20 Beautiful Green Views - Property Id: 54698 Call562-219-5924 *Looking for a large 1 bedroom and 1 bath *Well Vista Verde Apartments would be the perfect home for you.
Results within 1 mile of Bellflower
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
Downey
5 Units Available
Oak Tree
9060 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
567 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oak Tree in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:07pm
Downey
4 Units Available
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
750 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance to local schools, Metrolink Greenline Station and movie theater. Residences have in-unit laundry, fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include media room and gym.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Downey
26 Units Available
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,611
720 sqft
Welcome to the Park Regency Club Apartments for rent in Downey, CA. We are conveniently located at the apex of five major freeways near tons of shopping, entertainment, the LAX airport, and Orange County.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 01:04pm
Downey
2 Units Available
Woodruff Village Apartment Homes
13210 Woodruff Ave, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Woodruff Village Apartment Homes in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Bellflower
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Cerritos
26 Units Available
Cerritos Apartments
18944 Vickie Ave, Cerritos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,814
706 sqft
Near local elementary school and parks, and close to Highway 91. One- to two-bedroom apartments come with hardwood floors and carpeting, air conditioning, walk-in closets and open floor plans. Community pool, gym, playground and laundry.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Artesia
1 Unit Available
Los Arboles Apartments
11901 176th St, Artesia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
700 sqft
- (RLNE1991360)
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Cerritos
29 Units Available
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,443
775 sqft
Close to Los Cerritos Center. Apartments feature entryways with seating, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, living areas with plank flooring and bathrooms with large soaking tubs. On-site karaoke room, fitness center and sky lounge.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Cypress
19 Units Available
Casa Grande Apartments
4455 Casa Grande Circle, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
712 sqft
Within a 20-acre, forested area minutes from area businesses, schools and parks. On-site business center, resort-style spa, fitness area and complimentary refreshments. Gourmet kitchens and fireplaces in some units.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Artesia
9 Units Available
eaves Cerritos
11421 186th St, Artesia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,637
627 sqft
Located near I-605 near the Cerritos Center for the Arts and Los Cerritos shopping center, these one- and two-bedroom apartments all feature fireplaces, patio/balconies and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a pool and gym.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Cerritos
13 Units Available
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,485
892 sqft
Within easy reach of the Artesia Freeway. Spacious lofts and apartments with modern interiors in a thoughtfully designed community close to Cerritos Towne Center. On-site swimming pool, media room, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Imperial Estates West
6 Units Available
Barcelona
11555 216th St, Lakewood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
760 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Barcelona in Lakewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Norwalk
12 Units Available
Solterra at Civic Center
12700 Bloomfield Ave, Norwalk, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
751 sqft
Located near I-5 between Los Angeles and Orange County. Huge kitchens and private laundry. Tenants have access to two resort-style pools, a tennis course and a clubhouse.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Pico Rivera
3 Units Available
Rosemead Place
7711 Rosemead Boulevard, Pico Rivera, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
750 sqft
Rosemead Place, in Pico Rivera, has newly renovated apartments that provide ceiling fans, air-conditioning, stoves, dishwashers, mirror wardrobe doors, spacious apartments with new interiors.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:29pm
Downey
1 Unit Available
Downey Village
11628 N Bellflower Blvd, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
560 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Downey Village in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Santa Fe Springs
3 Units Available
Miro
12257 Heritage Springs Dr, Santa Fe Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,225
737 sqft
This Santa Fe Springs community offers a fitness center, garage parking and night patrol. It's also only minutes from the shopping and other experiences along Telegraph Road. Units have stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Downey
2 Units Available
Stonewood II
7380 Emily Lane, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
577 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonewood II in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
Downey
4 Units Available
Wynwood II
12536 Ryerson Avenue, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
666 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wynwood II in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Paramount
1 Unit Available
15396 El Camino Avenue
15396 El Camino Avenue, Paramount, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
150 sqft
GREAT LOCATION FOR RENT JUST PAINTED READY TO MOVE IN WITH PRIVATE BATHROOM HURRY GOING TO RENT FAST. QUIET HOME PLEANTY OF PARKING VERY COMFORTABLE...

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
California Heights
1 Unit Available
3565 Cherry Ave
3565 Cherry Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
600 sqft
California Heights Duplex Apartment - Located in California Heights, this spotless single level duplex unit is a real gem. With 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, this property boasts approximately 600 square feet of living space.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
California Heights
1 Unit Available
3565 Linden Avenue Unit 135
3565 Linden Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
660 sqft
JUST RENOVATED!!! EVERYTHING NEW! LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! - Updated with designer finishes that includes; granite countertops, modern galley style kitchen with gray cabinets and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Addams
1 Unit Available
5230 Long Beach Blvd. 9 Lower
5230 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
600 sqft
Extra Large one Bedroom - Property Id: 25776 Extra Large one Bedroom Unit Call my Manager Juan at 562 208-2180 1 Bed /1 Bath Available - Our unit features...

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
The Lakes
1 Unit Available
7890 E. Spring St. #19A
7890 East Spring Street, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
684 sqft
Desirable 1 bedroom condo in Long Beach! - Seeking a private upper level remodeled condo in a gated community with lush landscaping and tranquil lakes? Then look no further! New paint and wood laminate flooring throughout make this condo stand out.

June 2020 Bellflower Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bellflower Rent Report. Bellflower rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bellflower rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Bellflower rents held steady over the past month

Bellflower rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bellflower stand at $1,353 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,739 for a two-bedroom. Bellflower's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Bellflower throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,745; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Bellflower

    Rent growth in Bellflower has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Bellflower is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Bellflower's median two-bedroom rent of $1,739 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Bellflower.
    • While rents in Bellflower remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,461, and $1,688 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Bellflower than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Bellflower is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

