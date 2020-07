9921 Flora Vista Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

BUILT NEW IN 2005 THIS FRESHLY PAINTED SPACIOUS 2 STORY 3 BED 2 BATH HOME IN BELLFLOWER HAS CONVENIENT ACCESS TO FREEWAYS AND SHOPPING * OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH VAULTED CEILINGS * DOWNSTAIRS HAS ONE BEDROOM WITH PRIVATE PATIO AND FULL BATH * UPSTAIRS HAS 2 BEDROOMS AND HUGE FULL BATH * 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WITH DOOR TO PRIVATE PATIO AND DRIVEWAY * ADDITIONAL PARKING FOR GUESTS * INSIDE LAUNDRY AREA * WATER PAID * LOCATED NEAR DOWNTOWN BELLFLOWER WITH SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND EASY ACCESS TO MAJOR FREEWAYS



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/9921-flora-vista-st-bellflower-ca-90706-usa-unit-1/bb15f368-1ded-471d-af77-2725bf334bdd



(RLNE5713537)