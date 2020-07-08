All apartments in Bellflower
8512 Ramona Street 1/2
8512 Ramona Street 1/2

8512 Ramona St · No Longer Available
Location

8512 Ramona St, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Deluxe 2-bedroom, 1.5-bath, 2-story townhouse, Laminate floors throughout the living room with a wonderful fireplace, upgraded lighting, dining area and lots of windows for ample natural lighting. All the bedrooms are upstairs and spacious with lots of closet spaces. Fresh carpeting throughout the upper level. On the ground floor there is a large 2-car attached garage with automatic openers, a separate laundry area with washer and dryer hook-ups. Central air and heat. Fresh paint. Patio with Yard. Easy Access to FWY 91 and FWY 605, Close to Lakewood Center. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8512 Ramona Street 1/2 have any available units?
8512 Ramona Street 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
What amenities does 8512 Ramona Street 1/2 have?
Some of 8512 Ramona Street 1/2's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8512 Ramona Street 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
8512 Ramona Street 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8512 Ramona Street 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 8512 Ramona Street 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellflower.
Does 8512 Ramona Street 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 8512 Ramona Street 1/2 offers parking.
Does 8512 Ramona Street 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8512 Ramona Street 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8512 Ramona Street 1/2 have a pool?
No, 8512 Ramona Street 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 8512 Ramona Street 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 8512 Ramona Street 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 8512 Ramona Street 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8512 Ramona Street 1/2 has units with dishwashers.

