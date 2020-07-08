8512 Ramona Street 1/2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Deluxe 2-bedroom, 1.5-bath, 2-story townhouse, Laminate floors throughout the living room with a wonderful fireplace, upgraded lighting, dining area and lots of windows for ample natural lighting. All the bedrooms are upstairs and spacious with lots of closet spaces. Fresh carpeting throughout the upper level. On the ground floor there is a large 2-car attached garage with automatic openers, a separate laundry area with washer and dryer hook-ups. Central air and heat. Fresh paint. Patio with Yard. Easy Access to FWY 91 and FWY 605, Close to Lakewood Center. No Pets.