17653 Sarentina Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

This property is completely upgraded, remodeled and ready to move in! Located in the highly desirable Corte Fina Gated community in Bellflower. You'll fall in love with this home the moment you step in. When you enter this beautiful home, there is a Foyer and Direct access to a 2 car garage with plenty of storage space. The second level features a remodel Kitchen with granite counter tops, glass back splash, and stainless appliances, spacious Dining and Living room which has balcony access over looking the beautiful courtyard, and half Bathroom. Upper level has Master Bedroom and Bath with walk-in closet, double white vanity sink with quartz counter top, and another Bedroom and Bathroom, and Laundry. Upgraded carpet on stairs and bedrooms and hardwood flooring throughout. Additional parking located in community with round the clock security. This home is a corner unit and no one above or below you. The community features a large well-maintained Pool and Spa, built-in gas BBQ grill, open-air casual room with fireplace, Cabana with shower. Conveniently located near schools, shopping, dining, Cerritos Mall, easy access to 605 & 91 fwys. Accepts Section 8.



