All apartments in Bellflower
Find more places like 17653 Sarentina Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellflower, CA
/
17653 Sarentina Ct
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM

17653 Sarentina Ct

17653 Sarentina Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellflower
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

17653 Sarentina Ct, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
This property is completely upgraded, remodeled and ready to move in! Located in the highly desirable Corte Fina Gated community in Bellflower. You'll fall in love with this home the moment you step in. When you enter this beautiful home, there is a Foyer and Direct access to a 2 car garage with plenty of storage space. The second level features a remodel Kitchen with granite counter tops, glass back splash, and stainless appliances, spacious Dining and Living room which has balcony access over looking the beautiful courtyard, and half Bathroom. Upper level has Master Bedroom and Bath with walk-in closet, double white vanity sink with quartz counter top, and another Bedroom and Bathroom, and Laundry. Upgraded carpet on stairs and bedrooms and hardwood flooring throughout. Additional parking located in community with round the clock security. This home is a corner unit and no one above or below you. The community features a large well-maintained Pool and Spa, built-in gas BBQ grill, open-air casual room with fireplace, Cabana with shower. Conveniently located near schools, shopping, dining, Cerritos Mall, easy access to 605 & 91 fwys. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5184740)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17653 Sarentina Ct have any available units?
17653 Sarentina Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
What amenities does 17653 Sarentina Ct have?
Some of 17653 Sarentina Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17653 Sarentina Ct currently offering any rent specials?
17653 Sarentina Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17653 Sarentina Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 17653 Sarentina Ct is pet friendly.
Does 17653 Sarentina Ct offer parking?
Yes, 17653 Sarentina Ct offers parking.
Does 17653 Sarentina Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17653 Sarentina Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17653 Sarentina Ct have a pool?
Yes, 17653 Sarentina Ct has a pool.
Does 17653 Sarentina Ct have accessible units?
No, 17653 Sarentina Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 17653 Sarentina Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17653 Sarentina Ct has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flowertree
9531 Flower Street
Bellflower, CA 90706

Similar Pages

Bellflower 1 BedroomsBellflower 2 Bedrooms
Bellflower Apartments with PoolBellflower Pet Friendly Places
Bellflower Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CA
Paramount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles