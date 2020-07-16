All apartments in Bellflower
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

16653 California ave

16653 California Avenue · (424) 244-0623
Location

16653 California Avenue, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2000 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
It's not an apartment, it's a home. - Property Id: 302453

Perfect retired couples home in a safe, low noise neighborhood. The house has a detached garage good for storage. It comes furnished with granite counter tops, dishwasher, refrigerator, stove, garbage disposal. It has 1 parking space.

Minimum Income = $60,000 yr
Minimum Credit score = 700
$45 charge to run credit report.
Owner will run credit only when tenant selection is complete.

House open for viewing appointments. Email owner at l59Travel@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302453
Property Id 302453

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5864786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16653 California ave have any available units?
16653 California ave has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
What amenities does 16653 California ave have?
Some of 16653 California ave's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16653 California ave currently offering any rent specials?
16653 California ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16653 California ave pet-friendly?
No, 16653 California ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellflower.
Does 16653 California ave offer parking?
Yes, 16653 California ave offers parking.
Does 16653 California ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16653 California ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16653 California ave have a pool?
No, 16653 California ave does not have a pool.
Does 16653 California ave have accessible units?
No, 16653 California ave does not have accessible units.
Does 16653 California ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16653 California ave has units with dishwashers.
