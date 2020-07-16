16653 California ave

Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

It's not an apartment, it's a home. - Property Id: 302453



Perfect retired couples home in a safe, low noise neighborhood. The house has a detached garage good for storage. It comes furnished with granite counter tops, dishwasher, refrigerator, stove, garbage disposal. It has 1 parking space.



Minimum Income = $60,000 yr

Minimum Credit score = 700

$45 charge to run credit report.

Owner will run credit only when tenant selection is complete.



House open for viewing appointments. Email owner at l59Travel@gmail.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302453

No Pets Allowed



