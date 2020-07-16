All apartments in Bellflower
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:21 AM

10236 Walnut Street

10236 Walnut Street · (562) 925-9000
Location

10236 Walnut Street, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,545

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1050 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
DISCOUNTED RENT $2545 House with 3bedroom, 1.5 baths, cozy kitchen, white cabinets, stainless steel sink and and stainless steel dishwasher, gray quartz counters. Central heating and A/C, ceiling fan in dinning room and bedrooms. Laundry room in storage attached to garage, private yard and long private driveway. (garage available to rent for $100 extra, the rental of garage is optional)
PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANT< Shown by appointment only. For faster response please text me
DISCOUNTED RENT $2545 House with 3bedroom, 1.5 baths, cozy kitchen, white cabinets, stainless steel sink and and stainless steel dishwasher, gray quartz counters. Luxury vinyl flooring throughout. Central A/C, ceiling fan in dinning room and bedrooms. Laundry room outside, private yard and long private driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

