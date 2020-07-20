All apartments in Azusa
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM

914 N. AZALEA WAY

914 N Azalea Way · No Longer Available
Location

914 N Azalea Way, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Breath taking newer home! - STATUS: Ready now, call for appointment

4 bed 2.5 bath gorgeous home in the Rosedale community! This home sits at the foothills of the San Gabriel mountains. Newer home, everything is beautiful in this house, stainless steel microwave hood, dishwasher, and gas stove included. Central heating and air, 2 car attached garage, private patio and front porch, private master with bathroom, laundry room upstairs. Living room has a fire place. Community pool in the housing area, with lots of walking trails.

LOCATION: North of Foothill/East of Azusa

(RLNE4956727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 N. AZALEA WAY have any available units?
914 N. AZALEA WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azusa, CA.
What amenities does 914 N. AZALEA WAY have?
Some of 914 N. AZALEA WAY's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 N. AZALEA WAY currently offering any rent specials?
914 N. AZALEA WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 N. AZALEA WAY pet-friendly?
No, 914 N. AZALEA WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azusa.
Does 914 N. AZALEA WAY offer parking?
Yes, 914 N. AZALEA WAY offers parking.
Does 914 N. AZALEA WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 914 N. AZALEA WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 N. AZALEA WAY have a pool?
Yes, 914 N. AZALEA WAY has a pool.
Does 914 N. AZALEA WAY have accessible units?
No, 914 N. AZALEA WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 914 N. AZALEA WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 914 N. AZALEA WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 914 N. AZALEA WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 914 N. AZALEA WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
