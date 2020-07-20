914 N. AZALEA WAY

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Breath taking newer home! - STATUS: Ready now, call for appointment



4 bed 2.5 bath gorgeous home in the Rosedale community! This home sits at the foothills of the San Gabriel mountains. Newer home, everything is beautiful in this house, stainless steel microwave hood, dishwasher, and gas stove included. Central heating and air, 2 car attached garage, private patio and front porch, private master with bathroom, laundry room upstairs. Living room has a fire place. Community pool in the housing area, with lots of walking trails.



LOCATION: North of Foothill/East of Azusa



(RLNE4956727)