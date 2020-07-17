All apartments in Azusa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

861 Orchid Way

861 Orchid Way
Location

861 Orchid Way, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This is a Brand New Three Level Townhouse in the Community of Rosedale With 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms and 2 Car Garages. Second Floor With patio, Kitchen with New Appliances, Power Room, Breakfast and Family Room. Two Master Bedrooms With Two Full Bathrooms and laundry Room on the Third Floor. The Community offers Club House, Fitness Equipment Center, Outdoor fireplace, BBQ's, Spa and Swimming Pool. Walking Distance to Citrus College, Azusa Pacific University and Metro Gold Line. It's Short Distance to Drive to Restaurants and Shopping Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 861 Orchid Way have any available units?
861 Orchid Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azusa, CA.
What amenities does 861 Orchid Way have?
Some of 861 Orchid Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 861 Orchid Way currently offering any rent specials?
861 Orchid Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 861 Orchid Way pet-friendly?
No, 861 Orchid Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azusa.
Does 861 Orchid Way offer parking?
Yes, 861 Orchid Way offers parking.
Does 861 Orchid Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 861 Orchid Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 861 Orchid Way have a pool?
Yes, 861 Orchid Way has a pool.
Does 861 Orchid Way have accessible units?
No, 861 Orchid Way does not have accessible units.
Does 861 Orchid Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 861 Orchid Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 861 Orchid Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 861 Orchid Way does not have units with air conditioning.
