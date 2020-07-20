All apartments in Azusa
Last updated July 6 2019 at 1:54 AM

688 E 5th Street

688 East 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

688 East 5th Street, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Welcome home to 5th St. This 2 bed, 1.5 bath home is centrally located within walking distance of schools, restaurants, and shopping. The home has been freshly painted and updated with new kitchen countertops and laminate flooring upstairs. The bedrooms are spacious. The home also features a private patio. Included are two covered parking spaces with direct access to the patio. Don't wait! This home will rent quickly!

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Azusa Unified School District
UTILITIES: Trash and Water Included Tenant Responsible for all other Utilities
PET POLICY: No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 688 E 5th Street have any available units?
688 E 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azusa, CA.
What amenities does 688 E 5th Street have?
Some of 688 E 5th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 688 E 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
688 E 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 688 E 5th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 688 E 5th Street is pet friendly.
Does 688 E 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 688 E 5th Street offers parking.
Does 688 E 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 688 E 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 688 E 5th Street have a pool?
No, 688 E 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 688 E 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 688 E 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 688 E 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 688 E 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 688 E 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 688 E 5th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
