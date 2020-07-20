688 E 5th Street

Amenities

Welcome home to 5th St. This 2 bed, 1.5 bath home is centrally located within walking distance of schools, restaurants, and shopping. The home has been freshly painted and updated with new kitchen countertops and laminate flooring upstairs. The bedrooms are spacious. The home also features a private patio. Included are two covered parking spaces with direct access to the patio. Don't wait! This home will rent quickly!



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Azusa Unified School District

UTILITIES: Trash and Water Included Tenant Responsible for all other Utilities

PET POLICY: No Pets