425 N Alameda Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Beautifully Remodeled 2BD, 1.5BA, unit in the Rancho adjacent neighborhood! This Stunning remodel includes friendly floor plan with living room/dining area combo, recessed lighting, gorgeous new wood-style plank flooring and dual paned energy efficient windows. Artistic door and window casings with tasteful crown molding throughout. Gourmet kitchen includes handsome cabinetry, top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fun breakfast serving bar. Remodeled bathrooms with designer cabinetry, quality tile, fixtures, and hardware you will LOVE! Back master includes huge walk-in closet with organizers. Other features include: inside stack washer and dryer with separate laundry room, back access to quaint shared patio, all new pretty modern doors and hardware, fresh paint and window AC units. Inviting, shared back patio area is great for entertainment and BBQ's! One car garage provided, tenant pays for gas, trash and electricity.. No pets. Excellent location close to many major studios, easy on and off to major freeways and the LA Equestrian Center just down the street! A Must See!