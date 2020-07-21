All apartments in Azusa
Last updated December 6 2019 at 3:50 PM

425 N Alameda Ave.

425 North Alameda Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

425 North Alameda Avenue, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautifully Remodeled 2BD, 1.5BA, unit in the Rancho adjacent neighborhood! This Stunning remodel includes friendly floor plan with living room/dining area combo, recessed lighting, gorgeous new wood-style plank flooring and dual paned energy efficient windows. Artistic door and window casings with tasteful crown molding throughout. Gourmet kitchen includes handsome cabinetry, top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fun breakfast serving bar. Remodeled bathrooms with designer cabinetry, quality tile, fixtures, and hardware you will LOVE! Back master includes huge walk-in closet with organizers. Other features include: inside stack washer and dryer with separate laundry room, back access to quaint shared patio, all new pretty modern doors and hardware, fresh paint and window AC units. Inviting, shared back patio area is great for entertainment and BBQ's! One car garage provided, tenant pays for gas, trash and electricity.. No pets. Excellent location close to many major studios, easy on and off to major freeways and the LA Equestrian Center just down the street! A Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 N Alameda Ave. have any available units?
425 N Alameda Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azusa, CA.
What amenities does 425 N Alameda Ave. have?
Some of 425 N Alameda Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 N Alameda Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
425 N Alameda Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 N Alameda Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 425 N Alameda Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azusa.
Does 425 N Alameda Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 425 N Alameda Ave. offers parking.
Does 425 N Alameda Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 425 N Alameda Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 N Alameda Ave. have a pool?
No, 425 N Alameda Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 425 N Alameda Ave. have accessible units?
No, 425 N Alameda Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 425 N Alameda Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 425 N Alameda Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 425 N Alameda Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 425 N Alameda Ave. has units with air conditioning.
