Azusa, CA
317 W Pebble Beach Lane
317 W Pebble Beach Lane

317 Pebble Beach Lane
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

317 Pebble Beach Lane, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Located in a very desirable foothill community, this townhome includes pool access, a clubhouse as well as an access gate to a nearby park which includes a children's play area, frisbee golf, tennis and basketball courts along with a soccer field. The home is located adjacent to a popular golf course. This lovely townhome has been wonderfully updated with brand new GE appliances, new flooring, new fixtures, new paint and updated kitchen! The four bedrooms have ample closet space and are all located on the second story. The two car garage leads to a proper laundry room with new washer and dryer. Private patio includes use of iron bistro set! Central heating and air. Basic Cable Package Included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 W Pebble Beach Lane have any available units?
317 W Pebble Beach Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azusa, CA.
What amenities does 317 W Pebble Beach Lane have?
Some of 317 W Pebble Beach Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 W Pebble Beach Lane currently offering any rent specials?
317 W Pebble Beach Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 W Pebble Beach Lane pet-friendly?
No, 317 W Pebble Beach Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azusa.
Does 317 W Pebble Beach Lane offer parking?
Yes, 317 W Pebble Beach Lane offers parking.
Does 317 W Pebble Beach Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 317 W Pebble Beach Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 W Pebble Beach Lane have a pool?
Yes, 317 W Pebble Beach Lane has a pool.
Does 317 W Pebble Beach Lane have accessible units?
No, 317 W Pebble Beach Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 317 W Pebble Beach Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 317 W Pebble Beach Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 317 W Pebble Beach Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 W Pebble Beach Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

