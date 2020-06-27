All apartments in Azusa
Azusa, CA
211 S Cerritos Avenue
Last updated March 15 2020 at 5:54 PM

211 S Cerritos Avenue

211 South Cerritos Avenue
Location

211 South Cerritos Avenue, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Centrally located this Spanish Style Ranch Home features 3bedroom 1 bathroom and has a open floor plan. The living room has new laminated wood flooring, smooth ceilings, fresh paint, and flows through kitchen. The kitchen has tile flooring, wood cabinets, new cooktop, and dining area. There is also a family area with new carpet flooring, fireplace, and sliding door leading to the enclosed patio, and private atrium-like cemented patio. The newly updated bathroom has tile flooring, new vanity sink, shower/tub with tile wainscoting, toilet, and standard fixtures. All three bedrooms have new carpet flooring, smooth ceilings, fresh paint, and standard closets. The home also has a long gated driveway with room for up to at least five cars in addition to the two car detached garage and a green area with fruit trees. Additional community features: easy freeway access and close proximity to colleges, high school, elementary, shopping and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 S Cerritos Avenue have any available units?
211 S Cerritos Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azusa, CA.
What amenities does 211 S Cerritos Avenue have?
Some of 211 S Cerritos Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 S Cerritos Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
211 S Cerritos Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 S Cerritos Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 211 S Cerritos Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azusa.
Does 211 S Cerritos Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 211 S Cerritos Avenue offers parking.
Does 211 S Cerritos Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 S Cerritos Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 S Cerritos Avenue have a pool?
No, 211 S Cerritos Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 211 S Cerritos Avenue have accessible units?
No, 211 S Cerritos Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 211 S Cerritos Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 S Cerritos Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 211 S Cerritos Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 S Cerritos Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
