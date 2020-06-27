211 S Cerritos Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Centrally located this Spanish Style Ranch Home features 3bedroom 1 bathroom and has a open floor plan. The living room has new laminated wood flooring, smooth ceilings, fresh paint, and flows through kitchen. The kitchen has tile flooring, wood cabinets, new cooktop, and dining area. There is also a family area with new carpet flooring, fireplace, and sliding door leading to the enclosed patio, and private atrium-like cemented patio. The newly updated bathroom has tile flooring, new vanity sink, shower/tub with tile wainscoting, toilet, and standard fixtures. All three bedrooms have new carpet flooring, smooth ceilings, fresh paint, and standard closets. The home also has a long gated driveway with room for up to at least five cars in addition to the two car detached garage and a green area with fruit trees. Additional community features: easy freeway access and close proximity to colleges, high school, elementary, shopping and so much more.