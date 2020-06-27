All apartments in Azusa
Find more places like 1318 N Crape Myrtle Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Azusa, CA
/
1318 N Crape Myrtle Drive
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:32 AM

1318 N Crape Myrtle Drive

1318 Crape Myrtle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Azusa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1318 Crape Myrtle Drive, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
*LEASE* Beautiful Azusa home located in a desirable neighborhood! This house will make you feel right at home. You will love everything from its eye-catching curb appeal to its spacious floor plan and landscaped backyard. The home welcomes you with a bright and open floor plan that boasts a living room, dining room, additional eating area and gorgeous kitchen. Plenty of windows fill this home with natural sunlight. The home is complete with a large master bed and bath, 3 great-sized secondary bedrooms, a hall bath, a downstairs guest bath, separate laundry area and 2-car attached garage. We can’t forget to mention the lovely backyard, perfect for entertaining guests, hosting a BBQ and lounging and relaxing after a long day. HOA, water, gardener, washer/dryer and patio set included! Rent this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1318 N Crape Myrtle Drive have any available units?
1318 N Crape Myrtle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azusa, CA.
What amenities does 1318 N Crape Myrtle Drive have?
Some of 1318 N Crape Myrtle Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1318 N Crape Myrtle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1318 N Crape Myrtle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1318 N Crape Myrtle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1318 N Crape Myrtle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azusa.
Does 1318 N Crape Myrtle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1318 N Crape Myrtle Drive offers parking.
Does 1318 N Crape Myrtle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1318 N Crape Myrtle Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1318 N Crape Myrtle Drive have a pool?
No, 1318 N Crape Myrtle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1318 N Crape Myrtle Drive have accessible units?
No, 1318 N Crape Myrtle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1318 N Crape Myrtle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1318 N Crape Myrtle Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1318 N Crape Myrtle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1318 N Crape Myrtle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tribeca
200 S Azusa Ave #1
Azusa, CA 91702

Similar Pages

Azusa 1 BedroomsAzusa 2 Bedrooms
Azusa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAzusa Apartments with Pool
Azusa Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Azusa Pacific UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine