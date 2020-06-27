1318 N Crape Myrtle Drive

Amenities

*LEASE* Beautiful Azusa home located in a desirable neighborhood! This house will make you feel right at home. You will love everything from its eye-catching curb appeal to its spacious floor plan and landscaped backyard. The home welcomes you with a bright and open floor plan that boasts a living room, dining room, additional eating area and gorgeous kitchen. Plenty of windows fill this home with natural sunlight. The home is complete with a large master bed and bath, 3 great-sized secondary bedrooms, a hall bath, a downstairs guest bath, separate laundry area and 2-car attached garage. We can’t forget to mention the lovely backyard, perfect for entertaining guests, hosting a BBQ and lounging and relaxing after a long day. HOA, water, gardener, washer/dryer and patio set included! Rent this home today!