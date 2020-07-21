1233 N Tam O Shanter Drive

Amenities

3 Bedroom 2 bath condo/ town home on a Golf Course. Private rear patio overlooks course. Great view of the San Gabriel Mountain range. Very close to both the Morris and San Gabriel reservoir. Great location for an active lifestyle. Community pool offers a great relaxing space after a vigorous bike ride or a golf round. A new air conditioning provides a respite from the occasional over heated days. The home has a euro design bathroom upstairs and stylish guest bathroom downstairs. The owners have provided an appliance warranty for the tenant so, in the unlikely event that an appliance stops working, the tenant need only pay for the service call and gets the appliance repaired or replaced quickly. The property is available after August 1st for showing only. SUPER CLOSE TO Azusa Pacific