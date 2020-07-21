All apartments in Azusa
1233 N Tam O Shanter Drive
Last updated September 7 2019 at 7:09 AM

1233 N Tam O Shanter Drive

1233 N Tam O Shanter Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1233 N Tam O Shanter Dr, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pool
3 Bedroom 2 bath condo/ town home on a Golf Course. Private rear patio overlooks course. Great view of the San Gabriel Mountain range. Very close to both the Morris and San Gabriel reservoir. Great location for an active lifestyle. Community pool offers a great relaxing space after a vigorous bike ride or a golf round. A new air conditioning provides a respite from the occasional over heated days. The home has a euro design bathroom upstairs and stylish guest bathroom downstairs. The owners have provided an appliance warranty for the tenant so, in the unlikely event that an appliance stops working, the tenant need only pay for the service call and gets the appliance repaired or replaced quickly. The property is available after August 1st for showing only. SUPER CLOSE TO Azusa Pacific

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1233 N Tam O Shanter Drive have any available units?
1233 N Tam O Shanter Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azusa, CA.
What amenities does 1233 N Tam O Shanter Drive have?
Some of 1233 N Tam O Shanter Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1233 N Tam O Shanter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1233 N Tam O Shanter Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1233 N Tam O Shanter Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1233 N Tam O Shanter Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azusa.
Does 1233 N Tam O Shanter Drive offer parking?
No, 1233 N Tam O Shanter Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1233 N Tam O Shanter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1233 N Tam O Shanter Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1233 N Tam O Shanter Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1233 N Tam O Shanter Drive has a pool.
Does 1233 N Tam O Shanter Drive have accessible units?
No, 1233 N Tam O Shanter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1233 N Tam O Shanter Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1233 N Tam O Shanter Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1233 N Tam O Shanter Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1233 N Tam O Shanter Drive has units with air conditioning.
