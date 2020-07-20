All apartments in Azusa
1038 N Sunset Avenue
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:38 AM

1038 N Sunset Avenue

1038 North Sunset Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1038 North Sunset Avenue, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great home in North Azusa on a beautiful and quiet street. Home has Built-in surround sound speakers, recessed lighting, and large dual panes window. Owner will not repair or maintain motor gate entry, built-in speakers, and stainless steel refrigerator. Large kitchen with wood cabinets, granite counters, stove and stainless appliances. Tile floors in kitchen. Accommodating bedrooms and separate laundry room. Center hall with lots of storage, full bath, and three bedrooms. Master suite with walk-in closet, ceiling fan and master bathroom. Dining room leads to a large private patio perfect for entertaining. Two car attached garage with gated access through the alley large storage shed fruit tree and easy care yard. Convenient to shopping and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1038 N Sunset Avenue have any available units?
1038 N Sunset Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azusa, CA.
What amenities does 1038 N Sunset Avenue have?
Some of 1038 N Sunset Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1038 N Sunset Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1038 N Sunset Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1038 N Sunset Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1038 N Sunset Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azusa.
Does 1038 N Sunset Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1038 N Sunset Avenue offers parking.
Does 1038 N Sunset Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1038 N Sunset Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1038 N Sunset Avenue have a pool?
No, 1038 N Sunset Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1038 N Sunset Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1038 N Sunset Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1038 N Sunset Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1038 N Sunset Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1038 N Sunset Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1038 N Sunset Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
