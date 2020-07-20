1038 N Sunset Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great home in North Azusa on a beautiful and quiet street. Home has Built-in surround sound speakers, recessed lighting, and large dual panes window. Owner will not repair or maintain motor gate entry, built-in speakers, and stainless steel refrigerator. Large kitchen with wood cabinets, granite counters, stove and stainless appliances. Tile floors in kitchen. Accommodating bedrooms and separate laundry room. Center hall with lots of storage, full bath, and three bedrooms. Master suite with walk-in closet, ceiling fan and master bathroom. Dining room leads to a large private patio perfect for entertaining. Two car attached garage with gated access through the alley large storage shed fruit tree and easy care yard. Convenient to shopping and schools.