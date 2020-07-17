1015 N Azusa Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry media room pet friendly

Ready for move in TODAY Studio (one room, kitchen and bathroom) near downtown restaurants and movie theater. NEW tile floors & dual pane windows. This is near metro rail station, downtown, restaurants, shopping, entertainment, Target, and convenient for APU & Citrus colleges. Building well maintained. Great rental rates. Street parking - NO garage - Small / quiet pets will be considered with great applications and $500 per pet. Community coin laundry in building next door.



REQUIREMENTS FOR APPROVAL:

640+ credit score

& Consistent on time payments on credit history & 2X+ rent to income

& 7 years with NO evictions OR violent felonies.



UTILITIES: Tenant pay all utilities EXCEPT Gas & Water



SECTION 8: YES

Applicant must meed income & credit requirements



CO-SIGNERS: YES

IF CO-SIGNER has over 685 credit score & 3X+ rent to income.



PETS: Owners always prefer no pets but will consider pets with an excellent application



SECURITY DEPOSIT: SAME AS RENT

OAC, approval requirements, and Pets.



SHORT TERM RENTALS: YES

Most landlords will allow terms under 12 months. For 6 month term it is 15% more per month and for month to month it is 20% more per month. As approved by landlord on a case by case basis.