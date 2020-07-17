All apartments in Azusa
Azusa, CA
1015 N Azusa Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1015 N Azusa Avenue

1015 N Azusa Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1015 N Azusa Ave, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
media room
pet friendly
Ready for move in TODAY Studio (one room, kitchen and bathroom) near downtown restaurants and movie theater. NEW tile floors & dual pane windows. This is near metro rail station, downtown, restaurants, shopping, entertainment, Target, and convenient for APU & Citrus colleges. Building well maintained. Great rental rates. Street parking - NO garage - Small / quiet pets will be considered with great applications and $500 per pet. Community coin laundry in building next door.

REQUIREMENTS FOR APPROVAL:
640+ credit score
& Consistent on time payments on credit history & 2X+ rent to income
& 7 years with NO evictions OR violent felonies.

UTILITIES: Tenant pay all utilities EXCEPT Gas & Water

SECTION 8: YES
Applicant must meed income & credit requirements

CO-SIGNERS: YES
IF CO-SIGNER has over 685 credit score & 3X+ rent to income.

PETS: Owners always prefer no pets but will consider pets with an excellent application

SECURITY DEPOSIT: SAME AS RENT
OAC, approval requirements, and Pets.

SHORT TERM RENTALS: YES
Most landlords will allow terms under 12 months. For 6 month term it is 15% more per month and for month to month it is 20% more per month. As approved by landlord on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 N Azusa Avenue have any available units?
1015 N Azusa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azusa, CA.
Is 1015 N Azusa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1015 N Azusa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 N Azusa Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1015 N Azusa Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1015 N Azusa Avenue offer parking?
No, 1015 N Azusa Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1015 N Azusa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 N Azusa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 N Azusa Avenue have a pool?
No, 1015 N Azusa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1015 N Azusa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1015 N Azusa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 N Azusa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1015 N Azusa Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1015 N Azusa Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1015 N Azusa Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
