Bran-new 2 level 3/2.5 plus den townhouse near shopping / restaurants, and 20 minutes from Disneyland.



Bonus features:

* private 2 car garage parking

* private balcony

* bran-new as of November, 2017

* private full size washer and dryer

* very close to freeways

* 20 minutes to beach

* 30 minutes to downtown LA

* ideal for business travelers on work assignment or families on vacation