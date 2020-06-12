/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:48 PM
195 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Artesia, CA
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Artesia
6 Units Available
eaves Cerritos
11421 186th St, Artesia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
861 sqft
Located near I-605 near the Cerritos Center for the Arts and Los Cerritos shopping center, these one- and two-bedroom apartments all feature fireplaces, patio/balconies and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a pool and gym.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Artesia
1 Unit Available
17910 Jersey Avenue, Unit D
17910 Jersey Avenue, Artesia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1488 sqft
Beautiful New Construction Property!!!!! - Newer construction built in 2017. Small and quaint 6 property community. Ready for immediate move-in . The high end amenities are worth noting.
Results within 1 mile of Artesia
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Cerritos
13 Units Available
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1194 sqft
Within easy reach of the Artesia Freeway. Spacious lofts and apartments with modern interiors in a thoughtfully designed community close to Cerritos Towne Center. On-site swimming pool, media room, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Cerritos
29 Units Available
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1175 sqft
Close to Los Cerritos Center. Apartments feature entryways with seating, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, living areas with plank flooring and bathrooms with large soaking tubs. On-site karaoke room, fitness center and sky lounge.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:47pm
Norwalk-La Mirada
1 Unit Available
12235-12245 Alondra Blvd
12245 Alondra Boulevard, Norwalk, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
775 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12235-12245 Alondra Blvd in Norwalk. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Artesia
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
Norwalk
2 Units Available
Villa Del Sol Apartments
11217 Barnwall St, Norwalk, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
860 sqft
Neatly organized kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Extra storage space, patio/balcony and carpet flooring. Carport, on-site laundry facilities, parking, coffee bar and large swimming pool. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Buena Park
2 Units Available
6400 Lincoln Avenue
6400 Lincoln Ave, Buena Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
865 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6400 Lincoln Avenue in Buena Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
West Anaheim
2 Units Available
Hidden Village
207 South Western Avenue, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hidden Village in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
Downey
5 Units Available
Oak Tree
9060 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
740 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oak Tree in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
Del Monte
3400 West Del Monte Drive, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Del Monte in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Cerritos
32 Units Available
Cerritos Apartments
18944 Vickie Ave, Cerritos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
912 sqft
Near local elementary school and parks, and close to Highway 91. One- to two-bedroom apartments come with hardwood floors and carpeting, air conditioning, walk-in closets and open floor plans. Community pool, gym, playground and laundry.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Cypress
19 Units Available
Casa Grande Apartments
4455 Casa Grande Circle, Cypress, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,159
945 sqft
Within a 20-acre, forested area minutes from area businesses, schools and parks. On-site business center, resort-style spa, fitness area and complimentary refreshments. Gourmet kitchens and fireplaces in some units.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Santa Fe Springs
7 Units Available
Miro
12257 Heritage Springs Dr, Santa Fe Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1027 sqft
This Santa Fe Springs community offers a fitness center, garage parking and night patrol. It's also only minutes from the shopping and other experiences along Telegraph Road. Units have stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
$
Imperial Estates West
6 Units Available
Barcelona
11555 216th St, Lakewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1065 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Barcelona in Lakewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Norwalk
14 Units Available
Solterra at Civic Center
12700 Bloomfield Ave, Norwalk, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1058 sqft
Located near I-5 between Los Angeles and Orange County. Huge kitchens and private laundry. Tenants have access to two resort-style pools, a tennis course and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Downey
26 Units Available
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
980 sqft
Welcome to the Park Regency Club Apartments for rent in Downey, CA. We are conveniently located at the apex of five major freeways near tons of shopping, entertainment, the LAX airport, and Orange County.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
Downey
3 Units Available
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1008 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance to local schools, Metrolink Greenline Station and movie theater. Residences have in-unit laundry, fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include media room and gym.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:30pm
Bellflower
1 Unit Available
Flowertree
9531 Flower Street, Bellflower, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
948 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Flowertree in Bellflower. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
Buena Park
11 Units Available
Pine Meadows Apartments
3931 West Orange Avenue, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
985 sqft
Close to area freeways, schools, and shopping centers in a residential area. Apartments feature a balcony or patio, detached garage, and updated appliances. On-site laundry, clubhouse, and pool area with a spa.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Buena Park
1 Unit Available
8602 Western Avenue
8602 Western Avenue, Buena Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
884 sqft
ONE MONTH RENT FREE ! (on rent ready units) Available for viewing today! Call or text 714-628-6269 to schedule an appointment! We have the best that Buena Park has to offer! Let Elmwood Apartments provide your solution and make finding your new
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cypress
1 Unit Available
5321 Bishop St, CA, #A
5321 Bishop Street, Cypress, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
800 sqft
2 Bedroom Cypress Apartment For Rent! - Very spacious two bedroom apartment for rent in Cypress. Great freeway access to multiple freeways, located near city parks and multiple high schools.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Norwalk
1 Unit Available
10626 Shoreline Drive
10626 Shoreline Drive, Norwalk, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
Norwalk Town Home With Fitness Room, Pool and Parking! - Features: -Two bed, one bath town home - Parking space included - Hardwood floors - Two story - Master bedroom with en-suite and jet tub! - Stove included - Washer/dryer hook-up's - Sliding
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Buena Park
1 Unit Available
7500 Crescent Avenue
7500 Crescent Avenue, Buena Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
2 Bdr located in Buena Park - Welcome to Crescent Run, luxury apartment living at affordable prices. Call Mike to schedule a tour 714-229-4950 Our beautiful complex is gate and has lush gardens throughout.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bellflower
1 Unit Available
16674 Bellflower Blvd.
16674 Bellflower Boulevard, Bellflower, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
970 sqft
16674 Bellflower Blvd. Available 07/06/20 Beautiful 2 Story, 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo! Newer Construction! - Beautiful condo home located in Belmont Court, a newer complex on Bellflower Blvd. built in 2013.
Similar Pages
Artesia Apartments with BalconyArtesia Apartments with GarageArtesia Apartments with GymArtesia Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CA