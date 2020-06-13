Apartment List
159 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Artesia, CA

Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Artesia
1 Unit Available
Los Arboles Apartments
11901 176th St, Artesia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,710
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
- (RLNE1991360)
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Artesia
10 Units Available
eaves Cerritos
11421 186th St, Artesia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,627
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
861 sqft
Located near I-605 near the Cerritos Center for the Arts and Los Cerritos shopping center, these one- and two-bedroom apartments all feature fireplaces, patio/balconies and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a pool and gym.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Artesia
1 Unit Available
17910 Jersey Avenue, Unit D
17910 Jersey Avenue, Artesia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1488 sqft
Beautiful New Construction Property!!!!! - Newer construction built in 2017. Small and quaint 6 property community. Ready for immediate move-in . The high end amenities are worth noting.
Results within 1 mile of Artesia
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Cerritos
13 Units Available
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,240
714 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,495
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1194 sqft
Within easy reach of the Artesia Freeway. Spacious lofts and apartments with modern interiors in a thoughtfully designed community close to Cerritos Towne Center. On-site swimming pool, media room, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Cerritos
29 Units Available
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,049
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,443
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1175 sqft
Close to Los Cerritos Center. Apartments feature entryways with seating, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, living areas with plank flooring and bathrooms with large soaking tubs. On-site karaoke room, fitness center and sky lounge.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
12551 Valencia Street
12551 East Valencia Street, Cerritos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1356 sqft
3 bed room with two bath. Single story house. House offers Laminate wood floor, Granite counter top, Double pane window and doors. Newly upgraded bathrooms. Living room is facing south with lots lights into the house.
Results within 5 miles of Artesia
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Cerritos
29 Units Available
Cerritos Apartments
18944 Vickie Ave, Cerritos, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,792
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,359
912 sqft
Near local elementary school and parks, and close to Highway 91. One- to two-bedroom apartments come with hardwood floors and carpeting, air conditioning, walk-in closets and open floor plans. Community pool, gym, playground and laundry.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Santa Fe Springs
5 Units Available
Miro
12257 Heritage Springs Dr, Santa Fe Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,225
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,704
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This Santa Fe Springs community offers a fitness center, garage parking and night patrol. It's also only minutes from the shopping and other experiences along Telegraph Road. Units have stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Downey
27 Units Available
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,611
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
980 sqft
Welcome to the Park Regency Club Apartments for rent in Downey, CA. We are conveniently located at the apex of five major freeways near tons of shopping, entertainment, the LAX airport, and Orange County.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Norwalk
12 Units Available
Solterra at Civic Center
12700 Bloomfield Ave, Norwalk, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1058 sqft
Located near I-5 between Los Angeles and Orange County. Huge kitchens and private laundry. Tenants have access to two resort-style pools, a tennis course and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Cypress
19 Units Available
Casa Grande Apartments
4455 Casa Grande Circle, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,159
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,791
1150 sqft
Within a 20-acre, forested area minutes from area businesses, schools and parks. On-site business center, resort-style spa, fitness area and complimentary refreshments. Gourmet kitchens and fireplaces in some units.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Buena Park
2 Units Available
6400 Lincoln Avenue
6400 Lincoln Ave, Buena Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
865 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6400 Lincoln Avenue in Buena Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:03pm
Downey
4 Units Available
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance to local schools, Metrolink Greenline Station and movie theater. Residences have in-unit laundry, fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include media room and gym.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
Norwalk
2 Units Available
Villa Del Sol Apartments
11217 Barnwall St, Norwalk, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Neatly organized kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Extra storage space, patio/balcony and carpet flooring. Carport, on-site laundry facilities, parking, coffee bar and large swimming pool. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:49pm
Buena Park
11 Units Available
Pine Meadows Apartments
3931 West Orange Avenue, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
985 sqft
Close to area freeways, schools, and shopping centers in a residential area. Apartments feature a balcony or patio, detached garage, and updated appliances. On-site laundry, clubhouse, and pool area with a spa.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
La Mirada
1 Unit Available
14910 Biola Ave
14910 Biola Avenue, La Mirada, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1200 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath Home For Rent in La Mirada - High vaulted ceilings with exposed wood beams, remodeled kitchen and cabinets, new remodeled bathroom, fireplace in the living room, spacious master bedroom, large grassy backyard, window AC units in all

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Buena Park
1 Unit Available
7500 Crescent Avenue
7500 Crescent Avenue, Buena Park, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
2 Bdr located in Buena Park - Welcome to Crescent Run, luxury apartment living at affordable prices. Call Mike to schedule a tour 714-229-4950 Our beautiful complex is gate and has lush gardens throughout.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rossmoor Highlands
1 Unit Available
11851 PINE STREET
11851 Pine Street, Los Alamitos, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,390
2400 sqft
11851 PINE STREET Available 06/16/20 Los Alamitos - 5 Bed 2 Bth Home - Huge Yard - Laudry Hookups w/Machines - 3 Car Gar - Gorgeous!!!! - We are proudly offering for rent this beautiful 5 bedroom 2 bath home in the lovely housing community of

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
La Palma
1 Unit Available
5191 Banbury Circle
5191 Banbury Circle, La Palma, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1315 sqft
Remodeled, 3-Bed Townhouse for Rent in La Palma - This roomy, remodeled townhouse has a lot to offer. Wood-style vinyl plank flooring and porcelain tile grace the downstairs.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bellflower
1 Unit Available
9146 Somerset
9146 Somerset Boulevard, Bellflower, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 06/20/20 Beautiful Green Views - Property Id: 54698 Call562-219-5924 *Looking for a large 1 bedroom and 1 bath *Well Vista Verde Apartments would be the perfect home for you.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Buena Park
1 Unit Available
8602 Western Avenue
8602 Western Avenue, Buena Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
884 sqft
ONE MONTH RENT FREE ! (on rent ready units) Available for viewing today! Call or text 714-628-6269 to schedule an appointment! We have the best that Buena Park has to offer! Let Elmwood Apartments provide your solution and make finding your new

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
El Dorado Park South
1 Unit Available
1874 Stevely Ave
1874 Stevely Avenue, Long Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1670 sqft
Beautiful Single Family Home with beautiful open floorplan of this lovely El Dorado Park South home! Freshly painted, stainless steel appliances, exquisite granite counters, rich maple cabinets and travertine floors.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Old Town East
1 Unit Available
10781 Reagan Street
10781 Reagan Street, Los Alamitos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1300 sqft
3 BR, 2 Bath 3 Car Detached Garage, Single Story completely remodeled house with a huge back yard. Recently, rebuild ground up with high end material and Appliances. Large walkin closets. Laundry inside. Walking distance to Los Alamitos Hospital.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Cypress
1 Unit Available
5299 Yorkshire Drive
5299 Yorkshire Drive, Cypress, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2700 sqft
Beautifully remodeled and highly upgraded Cypress home in the highly desirable Fairway Park tract. Home is centrally located on a quiet street and is within a very short walk to Oxford Academy, the library, police station and shopping.
City Guide for Artesia, CA

Lace up your skates and enjoy the feeling of skating where the pros go. Michelle Kwan co-owns the East West Ice Palace, an ice rink here in town. Maybe you won't be able to skate as well as an Olympic ice skater, but you'll still have a great time.

With a population of just over 16,500, Artesia was originally a village named for the flowing Artesian wells that made this an agricultural center in the mid 1800's. It was incorporated in 1959. Along with being less than 45 minutes from downtown Los Angeles despite freeway traffic, it adjoins the cities of Cerritos and Norwalk. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Artesia, CA

Finding an apartment in Artesia that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

