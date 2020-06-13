159 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Artesia, CA
1 of 9
1 of 19
1 of 13
1 of 23
1 of 23
1 of 9
1 of 8
1 of 26
1 of 11
1 of 17
1 of 32
1 of 2
1 of 17
1 of 14
1 of 2
1 of 18
1 of 18
1 of 15
1 of 20
1 of 39
1 of 18
1 of 20
1 of 7
1 of 21
Lace up your skates and enjoy the feeling of skating where the pros go. Michelle Kwan co-owns the East West Ice Palace, an ice rink here in town. Maybe you won't be able to skate as well as an Olympic ice skater, but you'll still have a great time.
With a population of just over 16,500, Artesia was originally a village named for the flowing Artesian wells that made this an agricultural center in the mid 1800's. It was incorporated in 1959. Along with being less than 45 minutes from downtown Los Angeles despite freeway traffic, it adjoins the cities of Cerritos and Norwalk. See more
Finding an apartment in Artesia that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.