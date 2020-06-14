225 Apartments for rent in Artesia, CA with garage
Lace up your skates and enjoy the feeling of skating where the pros go. Michelle Kwan co-owns the East West Ice Palace, an ice rink here in town. Maybe you won't be able to skate as well as an Olympic ice skater, but you'll still have a great time.
With a population of just over 16,500, Artesia was originally a village named for the flowing Artesian wells that made this an agricultural center in the mid 1800's. It was incorporated in 1959. Along with being less than 45 minutes from downtown Los Angeles despite freeway traffic, it adjoins the cities of Cerritos and Norwalk. See more
Artesia apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.