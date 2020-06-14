Apartment List
225 Apartments for rent in Artesia, CA with garage

Artesia apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Artesia
1 Unit Available
Los Arboles Apartments
11901 176th St, Artesia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,710
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
- (RLNE1991360)

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Artesia
1 Unit Available
11669 168th Street
11669 168th Street, Artesia, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2184 sqft
Welcome to 11669 168th in beautiful Artestia. This home is a huge 2,184 square feet with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Artesia
1 Unit Available
17910 Jersey Avenue, Unit D
17910 Jersey Avenue, Artesia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1488 sqft
Beautiful New Construction Property!!!!! - Newer construction built in 2017. Small and quaint 6 property community. Ready for immediate move-in . The high end amenities are worth noting.
Results within 1 mile of Artesia
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Cerritos
13 Units Available
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,240
714 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,495
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1194 sqft
Within easy reach of the Artesia Freeway. Spacious lofts and apartments with modern interiors in a thoughtfully designed community close to Cerritos Towne Center. On-site swimming pool, media room, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Cerritos
29 Units Available
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,049
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,443
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1175 sqft
Close to Los Cerritos Center. Apartments feature entryways with seating, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, living areas with plank flooring and bathrooms with large soaking tubs. On-site karaoke room, fitness center and sky lounge.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
12425 Cherrycreek Lane
12425 Cherrycreek Lane, Cerritos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1384 sqft
Live in quiet neighborhood. Great single storey house with 3 bedrooms, 2bath aand a pool. Great summer relaxation with the family. Newly painted inside with a new laminate floor thru-out. Central A/C and Heat.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Norwalk
1 Unit Available
16306 Graystone Avenue
16306 Graystone Avenue, Norwalk, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1839 sqft
Beautiful home nestled in a desirable neighborhood in the Norwalk community. It boasts central air, 4 large bedrooms, 3 baths.

1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
16404 GREENLAKE Lane
16404 Greenlake Lane, Cerritos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1559 sqft
SUNDANCE TOWNHOME FOR RENT * CLEAN AND FRESH * 3 BEDROOM 2.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
11235 CANDOR Street
11235 Candor Street, Cerritos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1609 sqft
A great single story 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. With brand new central air conditioning, new forced heating unit and new vinyl windows throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Artesia
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:11am
Downey
4 Units Available
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance to local schools, Metrolink Greenline Station and movie theater. Residences have in-unit laundry, fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include media room and gym.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Santa Fe Springs
3 Units Available
Miro
12257 Heritage Springs Dr, Santa Fe Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,225
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This Santa Fe Springs community offers a fitness center, garage parking and night patrol. It's also only minutes from the shopping and other experiences along Telegraph Road. Units have stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Downey
26 Units Available
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,611
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
980 sqft
Welcome to the Park Regency Club Apartments for rent in Downey, CA. We are conveniently located at the apex of five major freeways near tons of shopping, entertainment, the LAX airport, and Orange County.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Norwalk
12 Units Available
Solterra at Civic Center
12700 Bloomfield Ave, Norwalk, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1058 sqft
Located near I-5 between Los Angeles and Orange County. Huge kitchens and private laundry. Tenants have access to two resort-style pools, a tennis course and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Cypress
2 Units Available
Cypress Park
9591 Graham St, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on manicured grounds near Oak Knoll Park and Cypress College. Apartments and townhomes with dishwashers, ceiling fans and patios or balconies in a community boasting two side-by-side swimming pools with poolside BBQ areas.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:04am
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
Hidden Village
207 South Western Avenue, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hidden Village in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 12:16am
Buena Park
11 Units Available
Pine Meadows Apartments
3931 West Orange Avenue, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
985 sqft
Close to area freeways, schools, and shopping centers in a residential area. Apartments feature a balcony or patio, detached garage, and updated appliances. On-site laundry, clubhouse, and pool area with a spa.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
La Mirada
1 Unit Available
14910 Biola Ave
14910 Biola Avenue, La Mirada, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1200 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath Home For Rent in La Mirada - High vaulted ceilings with exposed wood beams, remodeled kitchen and cabinets, new remodeled bathroom, fireplace in the living room, spacious master bedroom, large grassy backyard, window AC units in all

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cypress
1 Unit Available
5321 Bishop St, CA, #A
5321 Bishop Street, Cypress, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
800 sqft
2 Bedroom Cypress Apartment For Rent! - Very spacious two bedroom apartment for rent in Cypress. Great freeway access to multiple freeways, located near city parks and multiple high schools.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rossmoor Highlands
1 Unit Available
11851 PINE STREET
11851 Pine Street, Los Alamitos, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,390
2400 sqft
11851 PINE STREET Available 06/16/20 Los Alamitos - 5 Bed 2 Bth Home - Huge Yard - Laudry Hookups w/Machines - 3 Car Gar - Gorgeous!!!! - We are proudly offering for rent this beautiful 5 bedroom 2 bath home in the lovely housing community of

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
La Palma
1 Unit Available
5172 Bransford Drive
5172 Bransford Drive, La Palma, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
1450 sqft
5172 Bransford Drive Available 06/30/20 4 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Story Home: - 4 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Story Home: Private Entry Kitchen With Stove, Dishwasher, Separate Dining With Ceiling Fan, Gas Fireplace, Wood Flooring Downstairs, Vertical Blinds,

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Santa Fe Springs
1 Unit Available
10563 Lavender Circle
10563 Lavender Cir, Santa Fe Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1800 sqft
3 bdrms, 2.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
El Dorado Park South
1 Unit Available
2009 Shipway Avenue
2009 Shipway Avenue, Long Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1805 sqft
COMING SOON!!! 4BD/2BA Available Near El Dorado Park!! - COMING SOON!!! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with spacious family room located in Plaza Area of Long Beach.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakewood Park
1 Unit Available
5538 LORELEI AVE
5538 Lorelei Avenue, Lakewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1184 sqft
Great 3 bedroom home in Lakewood! - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Single Family Home approximately 1,184 square feet including carpet, linoleum, stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer hook-ups, 1 car garage, Covered patio. Large fenced-in yard.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carson Park
1 Unit Available
4129 Hackett Ave.
4129 Hackett Avenue, Lakewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
949 sqft
Sweet 2 Bedroom Lakewood Home! Landscaping included - Rent Now! - Sweet 2 Bedroom Lakewood Home! - This 2 bedroom,1 bathroom home is located next to Heartwell Park and Golf.
City Guide for Artesia, CA

Lace up your skates and enjoy the feeling of skating where the pros go. Michelle Kwan co-owns the East West Ice Palace, an ice rink here in town. Maybe you won't be able to skate as well as an Olympic ice skater, but you'll still have a great time.

With a population of just over 16,500, Artesia was originally a village named for the flowing Artesian wells that made this an agricultural center in the mid 1800's. It was incorporated in 1959. Along with being less than 45 minutes from downtown Los Angeles despite freeway traffic, it adjoins the cities of Cerritos and Norwalk. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Artesia, CA

Artesia apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

