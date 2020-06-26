All apartments in Artesia
Last updated June 15 2019 at 10:55 PM

12254 Academy Way

12254 Academy Way · No Longer Available
Location

12254 Academy Way, Artesia, CA 90701
Artesia

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
**OPEN HOUSE TUESDAY, June 18, 2019, from 4 PM to 6 PM**

Cozy warm home with 2 bedrooms & 1 bathroom. It is a single story detached house in Artesia. Great neighborhood and schools located in the ABC school district. Centrally located between LA and OC county. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel oven range and dishwasher and tile floors. Wood floor throughout the home except for kitchen and bathroom. Energy efficient A/C split unit in the living room. 2 car enclosed garage with room for up to 3 more in the driveway. Laundry hookups are in the garage. Enclosed front and backyard. Occupancy limit is 5 people. We are not currently accepting section 8.

Curious about the application process? Here is our website
http://housing4rent.net/applicants/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12254 Academy Way have any available units?
12254 Academy Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Artesia, CA.
What amenities does 12254 Academy Way have?
Some of 12254 Academy Way's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12254 Academy Way currently offering any rent specials?
12254 Academy Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12254 Academy Way pet-friendly?
No, 12254 Academy Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Artesia.
Does 12254 Academy Way offer parking?
Yes, 12254 Academy Way offers parking.
Does 12254 Academy Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12254 Academy Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12254 Academy Way have a pool?
No, 12254 Academy Way does not have a pool.
Does 12254 Academy Way have accessible units?
No, 12254 Academy Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12254 Academy Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12254 Academy Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 12254 Academy Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12254 Academy Way has units with air conditioning.
