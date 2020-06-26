12254 Academy Way

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

**OPEN HOUSE TUESDAY, June 18, 2019, from 4 PM to 6 PM**



Cozy warm home with 2 bedrooms & 1 bathroom. It is a single story detached house in Artesia. Great neighborhood and schools located in the ABC school district. Centrally located between LA and OC county. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel oven range and dishwasher and tile floors. Wood floor throughout the home except for kitchen and bathroom. Energy efficient A/C split unit in the living room. 2 car enclosed garage with room for up to 3 more in the driveway. Laundry hookups are in the garage. Enclosed front and backyard. Occupancy limit is 5 people. We are not currently accepting section 8.



Curious about the application process? Here is our website

http://housing4rent.net/applicants/