Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:37 PM

41 Studio Apartments for rent in Artesia, CA

Studio apartments could offer the best of Artesia living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transpo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
10 Units Available
Cerritos
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,140
714 sqft
Within easy reach of the Artesia Freeway. Spacious lofts and apartments with modern interiors in a thoughtfully designed community close to Cerritos Towne Center. On-site swimming pool, media room, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
23 Units Available
Cerritos
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,075
578 sqft
Close to Los Cerritos Center. Apartments feature entryways with seating, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, living areas with plank flooring and bathrooms with large soaking tubs. On-site karaoke room, fitness center and sky lounge.
Results within 5 miles of Artesia
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
20 Units Available
Cerritos
Cerritos Apartments
18944 Vickie Ave, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$1,649
379 sqft
Near local elementary school and parks, and close to Highway 91. One- to two-bedroom apartments come with hardwood floors and carpeting, air conditioning, walk-in closets and open floor plans. Community pool, gym, playground and laundry.
Results within 10 miles of Artesia
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,710
463 sqft
Prime Long Beach location close to downtown. Community features spacious 1-2 bedroom homes with private balconies and giant walk-in closets. Large swimming pool, community center and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,845
529 sqft
Ideally situated in the center of downtown Long Beach. Luxury apartments and townhomes in a community boasting a rooftop pool and sky lounge with 360-degree city and ocean views. Each residence features floor-to-ceiling operable windows.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
21 Units Available
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,975
615 sqft
A luxury, upscale community in the heart of the community. Near I-405 Freeway. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, walk-in closet, and stainless steel appliance. On-site fresh water pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
29 Units Available
Bridgeport
eaves Seal Beach
333 1st St, Seal Beach, CA
Studio
$1,749
405 sqft
Beautifully landscaped apartment community near Seal Beach. Also within easy reach of Pacific Coast Highway. Apartments offer conveniences such as fireplaces, linen closets, kitchen pantries and private patios. On-site community center, gym and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
16 Units Available
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,735
744 sqft
Great location, minutes from Whole Foods, restaurants and retail stores. Units include walk-in closets, garbage disposal, granite counters, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features trash valet, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
$
29 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,542
822 sqft
Be the first to call AMLI Park Broadway home.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
115 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
The Alamitos
101 Alamitos Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,285
679 sqft
Welcome to the Alamitos, Long Beach's newest luxury apartment community. Just minutes away from the beach and blocks away from the Arts District. Our studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom homes feature the latest features that will help you escape.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
8 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,935
610 sqft
Updated community with hardwood floors and granite countertops. In-unit laundry and patio or balcony in each unit. On-site amenities include a courtyard, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance. Updated appliances and bathroom.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
3 Units Available
Pico Rivera
The Island
8222 Rosemead Blvd, Pico Rivera, CA
Studio
$1,450
395 sqft
The Islands is perfectly situated in the heart of Pico Rivera, close to everything Southern California has to offer and is just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment with easy access to the 5 and 605 freeways.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 01:00 PM
$
37 Units Available
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,886
583 sqft
Luxury apartment complex with salt water pool, private cabanas, entertainment lounge and formal dining room. Units have gourmet kitchens and master suites. Close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
13 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,061
614 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
6 Units Available
Saint Mary
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,785
565 sqft
Great location, close to best shopping and dining options in town. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Community offers residents pool, fire pit, and BBQ grill area.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
19 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,100
692 sqft
Luxury living near the beach and Rainbow Lagoon Park. Fitness center features top-of-the-line equipment. Fully-equipped kitchens have Energy Star appliances. Sink your feet into plush carpeting.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
77 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,375
743 sqft
Distinctive lofts, studios, One- and Two-Bedroom apartment homes perfectly poised between the financial district and pine avenue. This luxury community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs.
Verified

1 of 85

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
8 Units Available
Bixby Park
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,975
475 sqft
Large pool and hot tub surrounded by an elegant sundeck. Granite countertops, hardwood and carpet flooring, all appliances, in-unit laundry facilities and walk-in closets. Dog grooming area, concierge service, doorman and gym.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
50 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,172
664 sqft
It’s time to start living well and feeling good at The Crest; as you deserve! Living at The Crest you can relax in the sunshine and ocean breezes from your oversized patio or if it’s fun you are seeking you can step right outside the building and
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:15 PM
3 Units Available
El Rancho
Town Center
7466 Rosemead Boulevard, Pico Rivera, CA
Studio
$1,195
Rosemead Place has studio apartments for rent in Pico Rivera, CA. Centrally located with easy access to the 60, 5 and 605 freeways makes this an ideal place to call home.
Verified

1 of 89

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
$
71 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,195
689 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Private Tours by Appointment 2. Self-Guided Tours 3. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. There's nothing like living on Ocean Boulevard.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Long Beach
636 Linden Ave
636 Linden Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,250
Charming Studio Apartment In The Long Beach Area - Property Id: 217064 Find your new apartment at 636 Linden Ave in Long Beach. The 90802 location in Long Beach is an ideal place for residents.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Long Beach
1441 E 10th St
1441 East 10th Street, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,200
Cozy studio in Long Beach! - Property Id: 217929 (UPDATE-Due to the COVID-19 we are unable to provide tours in the traditional way. We are however providing virtual tours for the safety and convenience of all of our prospects.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Washington School
1643 Locust Ave
1643 Locust Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,250
Affordable & Spacious Apartment Available NOW - Property Id: 217251 (UPDATE-Due to the COVID-19 we are unable to provide tours in the traditional way. We are however providing virtual tours for the safety and convenience of all of our prospects.
City Guide for Artesia, CA

Lace up your skates and enjoy the feeling of skating where the pros go. Michelle Kwan co-owns the East West Ice Palace, an ice rink here in town. Maybe you won't be able to skate as well as an Olympic ice skater, but you'll still have a great time.

With a population of just over 16,500, Artesia was originally a village named for the flowing Artesian wells that made this an agricultural center in the mid 1800's. It was incorporated in 1959. Along with being less than 45 minutes from downtown Los Angeles despite freeway traffic, it adjoins the cities of Cerritos and Norwalk. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Artesia, CA

Studio apartments could offer the best of Artesia living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Artesia during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

