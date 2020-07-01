Rent Calculator
Last updated February 15 2020
12102 183rd Street
12102 183rd Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
12102 183rd Street, Artesia, CA 90701
Artesia
Amenities
w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
ABC School District, Near shopping centers 1 Bedroom 1 Bath, Large living room, Back yard and Laundry Hook-ups ready
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12102 183rd Street have any available units?
12102 183rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Artesia, CA
.
Is 12102 183rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
12102 183rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12102 183rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 12102 183rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Artesia
.
Does 12102 183rd Street offer parking?
No, 12102 183rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 12102 183rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12102 183rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12102 183rd Street have a pool?
No, 12102 183rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 12102 183rd Street have accessible units?
No, 12102 183rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12102 183rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12102 183rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12102 183rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12102 183rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
