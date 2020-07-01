All apartments in Artesia
Find more places like 12102 183rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Artesia, CA
/
12102 183rd Street
Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:20 AM

12102 183rd Street

12102 183rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Artesia
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12102 183rd Street, Artesia, CA 90701
Artesia

Amenities

w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
ABC School District, Near shopping centers 1 Bedroom 1 Bath, Large living room, Back yard and Laundry Hook-ups ready

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12102 183rd Street have any available units?
12102 183rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Artesia, CA.
Is 12102 183rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
12102 183rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12102 183rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 12102 183rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Artesia.
Does 12102 183rd Street offer parking?
No, 12102 183rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 12102 183rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12102 183rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12102 183rd Street have a pool?
No, 12102 183rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 12102 183rd Street have accessible units?
No, 12102 183rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12102 183rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12102 183rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12102 183rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12102 183rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Los Arboles Apartments
11901 176th St
Artesia, CA 90701
eaves Cerritos
11421 186th St
Artesia, CA 90701

Similar Pages

Artesia 1 BedroomsArtesia 2 Bedrooms
Artesia Apartments with BalconyArtesia Apartments with Parking
Artesia Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CA
San Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CALaguna Woods, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CACompton, CATemple City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles