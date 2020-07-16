Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

3436 Mayfair Drive Available 08/01/20 Arden Area 4 Bedroom Available - This lovely 4 bedroom 2 full bath rental home has been completely updated just for you. With it's modern touches it provides an open floor plan that is great for entertaining with plenty of living space. Use your imagination for the huge Master Suite with potential of an office space, dressing room, nursery or whatever suites your needs. It has an enclosed sun room that can also be extra bonus space for a playroom or extra seating for family gatherings. It's huge backyard is great for BBQ gatherings and family functions. Location is near public transportation routes, shopping and eateries. Owner will pay water, sewer, garbage and landscape maintenance. To schedule a viewing or have questions please contact Leasing Agent Shelli Beck at 916-505-4146 or at ShelliBeck@golyon.com. In order to view or apply you must meet rental criteria included:

Good Rental History

Good Credit / Payment history Score >620

Verifiable Income of 2.5 x rent



Please go to www.GolyonPM.com for all details and Application access link.

$35 app fee applies to all occupants 18 years old and older.



