Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

3436 Mayfair Drive

3436 Mayfair Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3436 Mayfair Drive, Arden-Arcade, CA 95864
Arden Manor

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
3436 Mayfair Drive Available 08/01/20 Arden Area 4 Bedroom Available - This lovely 4 bedroom 2 full bath rental home has been completely updated just for you. With it's modern touches it provides an open floor plan that is great for entertaining with plenty of living space. Use your imagination for the huge Master Suite with potential of an office space, dressing room, nursery or whatever suites your needs. It has an enclosed sun room that can also be extra bonus space for a playroom or extra seating for family gatherings. It's huge backyard is great for BBQ gatherings and family functions. Location is near public transportation routes, shopping and eateries. Owner will pay water, sewer, garbage and landscape maintenance. To schedule a viewing or have questions please contact Leasing Agent Shelli Beck at 916-505-4146 or at ShelliBeck@golyon.com. In order to view or apply you must meet rental criteria included:
Good Rental History
Good Credit / Payment history Score >620
Verifiable Income of 2.5 x rent

Please go to www.GolyonPM.com for all details and Application access link.
$35 app fee applies to all occupants 18 years old and older.

(RLNE4977767)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3436 Mayfair Drive have any available units?
3436 Mayfair Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arden-Arcade, CA.
What amenities does 3436 Mayfair Drive have?
Some of 3436 Mayfair Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3436 Mayfair Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3436 Mayfair Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3436 Mayfair Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3436 Mayfair Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arden-Arcade.
Does 3436 Mayfair Drive offer parking?
No, 3436 Mayfair Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3436 Mayfair Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3436 Mayfair Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3436 Mayfair Drive have a pool?
No, 3436 Mayfair Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3436 Mayfair Drive have accessible units?
No, 3436 Mayfair Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3436 Mayfair Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3436 Mayfair Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3436 Mayfair Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3436 Mayfair Drive has units with air conditioning.
