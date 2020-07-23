All apartments in Arcadia
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:18 PM

900 Arcadia Avenue

900 Arcadia Avenue · (714) 504-4989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

900 Arcadia Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9 · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2010 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gated Community on a quiet tree street in Arcadia with award winning Arcadia School. 3 Bedroom and 2.5 Bathroom located very close to supermarket shopping center, restaurants, arks, banks, medical center, post office... This unit is end unit, bright and airy. Main floor with open kitchen with lots of space and storage. Huge living room with fireplace, dinning area and sliding door leading to large private patio. 2 car garage with direct access.
400 s.f. bonus room adjacent to the garage(not included in the 2,010 s.f.) All bedrooms are upper level, 2 balconies off bedrooms. New paint and ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 Arcadia Avenue have any available units?
900 Arcadia Avenue has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 900 Arcadia Avenue have?
Some of 900 Arcadia Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 Arcadia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
900 Arcadia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 Arcadia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 900 Arcadia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 900 Arcadia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 900 Arcadia Avenue offers parking.
Does 900 Arcadia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 Arcadia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 Arcadia Avenue have a pool?
No, 900 Arcadia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 900 Arcadia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 900 Arcadia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 900 Arcadia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 900 Arcadia Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 900 Arcadia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 900 Arcadia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
