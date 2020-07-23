900 Arcadia Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace range refrigerator

Gated Community on a quiet tree street in Arcadia with award winning Arcadia School. 3 Bedroom and 2.5 Bathroom located very close to supermarket shopping center, restaurants, arks, banks, medical center, post office... This unit is end unit, bright and airy. Main floor with open kitchen with lots of space and storage. Huge living room with fireplace, dinning area and sliding door leading to large private patio. 2 car garage with direct access.

400 s.f. bonus room adjacent to the garage(not included in the 2,010 s.f.) All bedrooms are upper level, 2 balconies off bedrooms. New paint and ready to move in.