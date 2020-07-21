303 E Wistaria Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

This 2 story house was rebuilt in 1995 and remolded in 2009, south facing, located at very quiet and beautiful neighborhood. Arcadia School District. 3 bedrooms including master suite are upstairs, 2 good size bedrooms and full bathroom are downstairs. Double front doors, formal entry with 2 story high ceiling. Fireplace in living room and family room, crown molding, recessed lights and gleaming wood flooring. Dining area connects to open kitchen, Gourmet kitchen offers granite counter tops, abundant cabinets, stainless appliances, and tile flooring. Family room features crown molding and sliding doors leads to covered patio for entertaining. Plantation shutters and wood flooring enhance the attraction. Huge back yard, swimming pool and spa, fruit trees and grass area. Partial furniture can be included.