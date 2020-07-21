All apartments in Arcadia
Arcadia, CA
303 E Wistaria Avenue
303 E Wistaria Avenue

303 East Wistaria Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

303 East Wistaria Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This 2 story house was rebuilt in 1995 and remolded in 2009, south facing, located at very quiet and beautiful neighborhood. Arcadia School District. 3 bedrooms including master suite are upstairs, 2 good size bedrooms and full bathroom are downstairs. Double front doors, formal entry with 2 story high ceiling. Fireplace in living room and family room, crown molding, recessed lights and gleaming wood flooring. Dining area connects to open kitchen, Gourmet kitchen offers granite counter tops, abundant cabinets, stainless appliances, and tile flooring. Family room features crown molding and sliding doors leads to covered patio for entertaining. Plantation shutters and wood flooring enhance the attraction. Huge back yard, swimming pool and spa, fruit trees and grass area. Partial furniture can be included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 E Wistaria Avenue have any available units?
303 E Wistaria Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 303 E Wistaria Avenue have?
Some of 303 E Wistaria Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 E Wistaria Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
303 E Wistaria Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 E Wistaria Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 303 E Wistaria Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 303 E Wistaria Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 303 E Wistaria Avenue offers parking.
Does 303 E Wistaria Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 E Wistaria Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 E Wistaria Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 303 E Wistaria Avenue has a pool.
Does 303 E Wistaria Avenue have accessible units?
No, 303 E Wistaria Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 303 E Wistaria Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 E Wistaria Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 303 E Wistaria Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 303 E Wistaria Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
