Arcadia, CA
125 Diamond Street
Last updated October 27 2019 at 3:10 AM

125 Diamond Street

125 Diamond Street · No Longer Available
Location

125 Diamond Street, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home!!! This 2,268sf townhouse is located in the heart of downtown Arcadia, in close proximity to Gold Station, Arcadia Public Library, Santa Anita Golf Course, and much more. At the entrance, there is a large family room/office and a storage room with direct access to the private, two car garage. As you go up the stairs, you have access to a private patio for your outdoor living and entertaining needs, and as you reach the second floor, you're faced with a very large living room with a fireplace. The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, a large double sink, and opens up to a breakfast nook and dining area. You'll also find the first bedroom, a full bathroom, more storage space, and a washer and dryer closet. When you take the stairs up to the third floor, you'll see a large foyer that can be used as either a family room or office space. This opens to the double door entry for the large master suite with a private bathroom and a walk-in closet. This floor also offers you another bedroom with a walk-in closet, and the third full bathroom. All bedrooms have recently had blinds installed, the entire house has laminate flooring, fresh paint, crown moldings, recessed lighting, and has a lot of natural light as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Diamond Street have any available units?
125 Diamond Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 125 Diamond Street have?
Some of 125 Diamond Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Diamond Street currently offering any rent specials?
125 Diamond Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Diamond Street pet-friendly?
No, 125 Diamond Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 125 Diamond Street offer parking?
Yes, 125 Diamond Street offers parking.
Does 125 Diamond Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 Diamond Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Diamond Street have a pool?
No, 125 Diamond Street does not have a pool.
Does 125 Diamond Street have accessible units?
No, 125 Diamond Street does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Diamond Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 Diamond Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Diamond Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Diamond Street does not have units with air conditioning.

