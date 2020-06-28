125 Diamond Street

Amenities

Welcome home!!! This 2,268sf townhouse is located in the heart of downtown Arcadia, in close proximity to Gold Station, Arcadia Public Library, Santa Anita Golf Course, and much more. At the entrance, there is a large family room/office and a storage room with direct access to the private, two car garage. As you go up the stairs, you have access to a private patio for your outdoor living and entertaining needs, and as you reach the second floor, you're faced with a very large living room with a fireplace. The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, a large double sink, and opens up to a breakfast nook and dining area. You'll also find the first bedroom, a full bathroom, more storage space, and a washer and dryer closet. When you take the stairs up to the third floor, you'll see a large foyer that can be used as either a family room or office space. This opens to the double door entry for the large master suite with a private bathroom and a walk-in closet. This floor also offers you another bedroom with a walk-in closet, and the third full bathroom. All bedrooms have recently had blinds installed, the entire house has laminate flooring, fresh paint, crown moldings, recessed lighting, and has a lot of natural light as well.