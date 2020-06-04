All apartments in Altadena
Altadena, CA
2511 E Washington Boulevard
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:15 AM

2511 E Washington Boulevard

2511 East Washington Boulevard · (626) 766-0178
Location

2511 East Washington Boulevard, Altadena, CA 91107
PresidentStreets

Price and availability

Studio

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,350

Studio · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Lovely remodeled studio/1bath apartment located on the corner of Washington Blvd and Altadena Drive in Pasadena. Freshly painted walls. Newly installed laminated wood flooring throughout. Recess lighting in the living area. Remodeled kitchen with new stove/oven and new microwave. Refrigerator was left by the previous tenant. New tenant can keep it, but owner is not responsible for future maintenance. Window air-conditioning AC and wall heater inside the apt. Convenient location that's close to McDonalds, 7-Eleven, shops, medical centers, restaurants, and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2511 E Washington Boulevard have any available units?
2511 E Washington Boulevard has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2511 E Washington Boulevard have?
Some of 2511 E Washington Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2511 E Washington Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2511 E Washington Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2511 E Washington Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2511 E Washington Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altadena.
Does 2511 E Washington Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2511 E Washington Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2511 E Washington Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2511 E Washington Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2511 E Washington Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2511 E Washington Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2511 E Washington Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2511 E Washington Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2511 E Washington Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2511 E Washington Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2511 E Washington Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2511 E Washington Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
