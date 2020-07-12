/
/
/
presidentstreets
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:44 PM
139 Apartments for rent in PresidentStreets, Altadena, CA
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
The Foothills at Eaton Canyon
2211 East Washington Boulevard, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in the foothills of the beautiful San Gabriel Mountains in Pasadena, is the charming Foothills at Eaton Canyon community. Here, traditional and style meet with modern conveniences and distinguished interior amenities.
Results within 1 mile of PresidentStreets
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1794 New York
1794 New York Drive, Altadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$5,595
Entertainers Delight - This amazing 4,200 square foot pool home offers a split level floor plan with 5 bedrooms & 3 1/2 baths in the main house. The spacious living room has a gas fireplace.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2152 Brigden Road
2152 Brigden Road, Pasadena, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
1765 sqft
Beautiful one story house situated on a tree-lined street in a very desirable quiet residential area in N.E. Pasadena. Home features lovely living room with stone veneer fireplace.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1007 Del Rey Avenue
1007 Del Rey Avenue, Pasadena, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,850
2026 sqft
Move into this bright modern home and enjoy its great location on a beautiful street of well-kept homes. You will love its outstanding open floor plan and high ceilings.
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2459 Loma Vista St
2459 Loma Vista Street, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1364 sqft
New Special! $2800 Fabulous Townhouse in Mountain Park Villas in Pasadena! NEW CARPET! - This 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom townhouse is located in Pasadena, on a tree lined street close to Victory Park and 210 fwy. There are 3 levels to this home.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2438 E. Mountain St.
2438 East Mountain Street, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1364 sqft
**FURNISHED EXECUTIVE HOME**. **EXCELLENT LOCATION**. SPACIOUS TOWNHOME IN WOODED SETTING WITH LARGE FRONT PRIVATE PATIO AND BALCONY OFF MASTER BEDROOM.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2340 Brigden Road
2340 Brigden Road, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
2500 sqft
This house is an architectural masterpiece.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1878 E Washington Boulevard
1878 East Washington Boulevard, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
900 sqft
This is a renovated upstairs unit in Pasadena off of Washington Blvd and Allen. This is a two-bedroom and two-bath unit in a 4-plex building. The newer kitchen has granite countertops, tile floors and a brand new cooktop/oven (installed soon).
Results within 5 miles of PresidentStreets
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
35 Units Available
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,695
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1175 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
San Pasqual
975 San Pasqual St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,989
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1183 sqft
We offer spacious one and two bedroom floor plans here at San Pasqual Apartments in Pasadena, CA featuring private patios or balconies, refrigerators, electric range, dishwasher, microwave, walk-in closets and ceiling fans in select homes.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
26 Units Available
Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,365
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,055
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,018
974 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located a stone's throw away from Paseo Colorado Shopping Village. Spacious floor plans with hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, high ceilings. Community amenities include hobby rooms, a business center, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
19 Units Available
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,921
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,392
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1086 sqft
Community features include a salt water pool and high-class fitness center. Units have a private patio or balcony, breakfast bar, cable and satellite hook-ups and spacious closets. Granite counters and GE appliances.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
10 Units Available
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,066
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,162
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,036
1000 sqft
Close to Central Park and right on East Del Mar Boulevard. Spacious floor plans in the heart of Old Town Pasadena. Master bedrooms with walk-in closets, fireplaces and cable included. Pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
15 Units Available
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,079
765 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,748
1230 sqft
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the beating heart of Pasadena, convenient to shopping, restaurants, Del Mar Metro station and Central Park. All units offer in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
5 Units Available
Avalon Pasadena
25 S Oak Knoll Ave, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,423
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,155
1081 sqft
Ideally located in the center of the Playhouse District. One- and two-bedroom apartments with roman tubs and private terraces. On-site conveniences include a fitness center, outdoor swimming pool, hot tub and several retail shops.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
18 Units Available
Westgate
231 S De Lacey Ave - Suite A, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,924
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,277
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,808
1233 sqft
Modern design and amenities, including in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Close to major freeways. Loft and townhome options. Shared pool, hot tub, outdoor areas and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
12 Units Available
Residences at Westgate
168 West Green Street, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,299
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,239
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,148
1399 sqft
A modern, spacious community with a stunning, resort-like pool, underground parking and a fitness center. Dog stations provided. In the center of Pasadena. Vaulted ceilings and mountain views in each home.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
6 Units Available
Acappella Pasadena
145 Chestnut St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,070
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,594
1041 sqft
Close to I-210 and Memorial Park. Comfortable apartments with carpet, bathtub and hardwood flooring. Game room, garage, pool table and courtyard all available to guests. Recently renovated throughout.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
10 Units Available
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,135
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,518
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,088
1139 sqft
Located in the Playhouse District and close to Colorado Blvd. Luxury homes feature laundry facilities, walk-in closets and a modern kitchen with appliances. Swimming pool, carport and maintenance available to residents.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
30 Units Available
Avila
75 W Walnut, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,243
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,498
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,908
1192 sqft
Nestled against the mountains of sunny Pasadena, Avila is moments away from bustling shops, lively cafes, eclectic art galleries and lush parks.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
21 Units Available
City Place
801 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,390
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,340
1240 sqft
Minutes from I-210. Upscale, modern design with open floor plan. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities such as conference room, pool and media room. Smoke-free and green community. In-unit laundry, fireplaces, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
27 Units Available
Trio
44 N Madison Ave, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,932
794 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,133
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,638
1227 sqft
Short walk to Old Town or Lake Avenue. On-site amenities include a pool, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and grill area. Pet-friendly property. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors available.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
16 Units Available
La Villa Lake - 55 and Better
1070 North Lake Avenue, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,479
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
559 sqft
Hipster Style Apartments...
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Oak Knoll
267 South Oak Knoll Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
473 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oak Knoll Apartments offers a unique building design that offers a more open-space environment. Located in the heart of Pasadena, our community features a manicured landscape, private swimming pool, spa, and relaxing barbeque area.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAAltadena, CASan Pasqual, CAArcadia, CAEast San Gabriel, CASouth Pasadena, CATemple City, CA