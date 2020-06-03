2011 Minoru Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming recently renovated 1935 character home with guest house. Main house has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms living room with bay window and fireplace, dining room, breakfast room and sunny kitchen with tile counters and floors and W/D hookup. Kitchen updates include: brand new GE stove, hood, French door style refrigerator and dishwasher, recessed LED lighting. Features include dual paned windows, copper plumbing, new HVAC (A/C, heating and ducting), refinished hardwood floors, renovated bathrooms and California basement. There is a detached 2-car garage with laundry hook-ups. The separate Guest House has a spacious bedroom, living room-kitchen combo and a full bathroom. Measured size of the house is 1,407 SF and guest house measured 709 SF, as per REST.