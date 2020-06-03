All apartments in Altadena
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:15 PM

2011 Minoru Drive

2011 Minoru Drive · (626) 390-0511
Location

2011 Minoru Drive, Altadena, CA 91001
PresidentStreets

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2116 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming recently renovated 1935 character home with guest house. Main house has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms living room with bay window and fireplace, dining room, breakfast room and sunny kitchen with tile counters and floors and W/D hookup. Kitchen updates include: brand new GE stove, hood, French door style refrigerator and dishwasher, recessed LED lighting. Features include dual paned windows, copper plumbing, new HVAC (A/C, heating and ducting), refinished hardwood floors, renovated bathrooms and California basement. There is a detached 2-car garage with laundry hook-ups. The separate Guest House has a spacious bedroom, living room-kitchen combo and a full bathroom. Measured size of the house is 1,407 SF and guest house measured 709 SF, as per REST.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2011 Minoru Drive have any available units?
2011 Minoru Drive has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2011 Minoru Drive have?
Some of 2011 Minoru Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2011 Minoru Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2011 Minoru Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2011 Minoru Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2011 Minoru Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altadena.
Does 2011 Minoru Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2011 Minoru Drive does offer parking.
Does 2011 Minoru Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2011 Minoru Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2011 Minoru Drive have a pool?
No, 2011 Minoru Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2011 Minoru Drive have accessible units?
No, 2011 Minoru Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2011 Minoru Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2011 Minoru Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2011 Minoru Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2011 Minoru Drive has units with air conditioning.
