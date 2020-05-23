77 Coronado Cay Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub media room

Panoramic Views of the Mountains and Trees!! 2-story. 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Dual Master bedrooms upstairs with walk-in closets. Vaulted Ceiling. Private Location. Large front patio area. Wood laminate flooring throughout. Carpet on stairway. Designer paint. Powder/Guest room downstairs. Fireplace in Living Room. 2-Car Garage direct access into the kitchen. Indoor laundry (upstairs hallway). Central air and heating. Community Pool and spa. Near Aliso Viejo Town Center (Ralph’s, Edwards Theatre, Trader Joe’s, Michael’s, Lowe’s banks, Barnes & Noble, restaurants). Walking distance to Don Juan Avila Middle School. High ranking schools(Don Juan Aviila Elementary ranks 8, Don Juan Avila Middle ranks 9, Aliso Niguel High ranks 9). Near Renaissance Sports Club, 73 toll road & 5 fwy.