All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Find more places like 77 Coronado Cay Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
77 Coronado Cay Lane
Last updated August 7 2019 at 6:59 AM

77 Coronado Cay Lane

77 Coronado Cay Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

77 Coronado Cay Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Coronado

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Panoramic Views of the Mountains and Trees!! 2-story. 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Dual Master bedrooms upstairs with walk-in closets. Vaulted Ceiling. Private Location. Large front patio area. Wood laminate flooring throughout. Carpet on stairway. Designer paint. Powder/Guest room downstairs. Fireplace in Living Room. 2-Car Garage direct access into the kitchen. Indoor laundry (upstairs hallway). Central air and heating. Community Pool and spa. Near Aliso Viejo Town Center (Ralph’s, Edwards Theatre, Trader Joe’s, Michael’s, Lowe’s banks, Barnes & Noble, restaurants). Walking distance to Don Juan Avila Middle School. High ranking schools(Don Juan Aviila Elementary ranks 8, Don Juan Avila Middle ranks 9, Aliso Niguel High ranks 9). Near Renaissance Sports Club, 73 toll road & 5 fwy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 Coronado Cay Lane have any available units?
77 Coronado Cay Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 77 Coronado Cay Lane have?
Some of 77 Coronado Cay Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 Coronado Cay Lane currently offering any rent specials?
77 Coronado Cay Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 Coronado Cay Lane pet-friendly?
No, 77 Coronado Cay Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 77 Coronado Cay Lane offer parking?
Yes, 77 Coronado Cay Lane offers parking.
Does 77 Coronado Cay Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 77 Coronado Cay Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 Coronado Cay Lane have a pool?
Yes, 77 Coronado Cay Lane has a pool.
Does 77 Coronado Cay Lane have accessible units?
No, 77 Coronado Cay Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 77 Coronado Cay Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 77 Coronado Cay Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 77 Coronado Cay Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 77 Coronado Cay Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vantis
90 Vantis Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Similar Pages

Aliso Viejo 1 BedroomsAliso Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Aliso Viejo Apartments with GarageAliso Viejo Apartments with Gym
Aliso Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CA
Dana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College