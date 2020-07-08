Sought-after North Alhambra Townhome

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym garage

Sought-after North Alhambra, bordering South Pasadena and San Marino, Quiet well-maintained complex. Very privately located at the back of this desirable location of only 22 units. This 3 level town home is light & bright with an open floor plan. Downstairs - Large bonus room with window could be used as home office/den/gym. 2 car attached garage. Spacious Master suite has a walk-in closet, large balcony and skylight. Wood flooring - Designer paint throughout - Kitchen with granite countertops and tile flooring - This is a Very Unique Place To Live! You Must See to Appreciate! Two months of security deposit required.