Sought-after North Alhambra Townhome
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Sought-after North Alhambra Townhome

818 North Monterey Street · No Longer Available
Location

818 North Monterey Street, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
garage
Sought-after North Alhambra, bordering South Pasadena and San Marino, Quiet well-maintained complex. Very privately located at the back of this desirable location of only 22 units. This 3 level town home is light & bright with an open floor plan. Downstairs - Large bonus room with window could be used as home office/den/gym. 2 car attached garage. Spacious Master suite has a walk-in closet, large balcony and skylight. Wood flooring - Designer paint throughout - Kitchen with granite countertops and tile flooring - This is a Very Unique Place To Live! You Must See to Appreciate! Two months of security deposit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sought-after North Alhambra Townhome have any available units?
Sought-after North Alhambra Townhome doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does Sought-after North Alhambra Townhome have?
Some of Sought-after North Alhambra Townhome's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sought-after North Alhambra Townhome currently offering any rent specials?
Sought-after North Alhambra Townhome is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sought-after North Alhambra Townhome pet-friendly?
No, Sought-after North Alhambra Townhome is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does Sought-after North Alhambra Townhome offer parking?
Yes, Sought-after North Alhambra Townhome offers parking.
Does Sought-after North Alhambra Townhome have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sought-after North Alhambra Townhome does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sought-after North Alhambra Townhome have a pool?
No, Sought-after North Alhambra Townhome does not have a pool.
Does Sought-after North Alhambra Townhome have accessible units?
No, Sought-after North Alhambra Townhome does not have accessible units.
Does Sought-after North Alhambra Townhome have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sought-after North Alhambra Townhome has units with dishwashers.
Does Sought-after North Alhambra Townhome have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sought-after North Alhambra Townhome has units with air conditioning.

