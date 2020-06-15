All apartments in Alhambra
Find more places like 88 S Garfield Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alhambra, CA
/
88 S Garfield Avenue
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:16 PM

88 S Garfield Avenue

88 Garfield Avenue · (626) 229-2200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Alhambra
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

88 Garfield Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 261 · Avail. now

$2,210

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 763 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
internet cafe
dog park
fire pit
gym
game room
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
Experience the 88 at Alhambra Place landmark lifestyle on the avenue. It is centrally located in the bustling downtown neighborhood of Alhambra. Live at the center of modern living, with conveniences and entertainment all within your reach. Connected to Alhambra Place neighborhood center with many retail stores just around the corner. Easy access to 10 and 710 freeways. We have various floor plans (1 beds/1 bath, 2 beds/2 baths, 3 beds/2 baths) and flexible (6-16 months) lease terms available. The 1-bedroom with 1-bathroom unit features a living room with wood style flooring, a balcony, the open kitchen includes flat panel cabinetry, quartz stone countertop, modern tile backsplash, and stainless-steel appliances. In-unit laundry with washer and dryer. (*Various suitable floor plans and two color schemes of interior finishes may vary per floor.) The residents can enjoy the incredible onsite amenities which includes a resort-style pool and spa with fire pits. The Lanai themed courtyards with BBQ's, picnic sections, an outdoor living room with fireplace and TVs. The indoor Lounge comes with an exotic bar, game room, karaoke room, cyber cafe, pool table, and a fitness center. This pet-friendly community also provides a bark park and pet spa. PRICE AND ACTUAL MOVE IN DATE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE ANYTIME.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 S Garfield Avenue have any available units?
88 S Garfield Avenue has a unit available for $2,210 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 88 S Garfield Avenue have?
Some of 88 S Garfield Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 S Garfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
88 S Garfield Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 S Garfield Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 88 S Garfield Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 88 S Garfield Avenue offer parking?
No, 88 S Garfield Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 88 S Garfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 88 S Garfield Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 S Garfield Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 88 S Garfield Avenue has a pool.
Does 88 S Garfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 88 S Garfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 88 S Garfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 88 S Garfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 88 S Garfield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 88 S Garfield Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 88 S Garfield Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Luxe 1801
1801 Garvey Ave.
Alhambra, CA 91803
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
South Olive
241 S Olive Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801

Similar Pages

Alhambra 1 BedroomsAlhambra 2 Bedrooms
Alhambra Apartments with GymAlhambra Apartments with Parking
Alhambra Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPalmdale, CA
Redondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity