83 E Commonwealth Avenue

Amenities
Newer condo in a gated condo complex in the center of Alhambra. Updated kitchen with granite counter top & stainless steel appliance. Large living room with balcony overlooking community lawn. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet, master bathroom comes with double sinks, separate shower & bathtub. A guest bedroom, a full bathroom & laundry are all on the other side. Two side-by-side parking space are assigned to this unit. The condo complex offers several amenities including recreational center with fitness room, outdoor fireplace & bbq area.