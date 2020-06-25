All apartments in Alhambra
Find more places like 83 E Commonwealth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alhambra, CA
/
83 E Commonwealth Avenue
Last updated July 12 2019 at 7:15 PM

83 E Commonwealth Avenue

83 E Commonwealth Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alhambra
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

83 E Commonwealth Ave, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
Newer condo in a gated condo complex in the center of Alhambra. Updated kitchen with granite counter top & stainless steel appliance. Large living room with balcony overlooking community lawn. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet, master bathroom comes with double sinks, separate shower & bathtub. A guest bedroom, a full bathroom & laundry are all on the other side. Two side-by-side parking space are assigned to this unit. The condo complex offers several amenities including recreational center with fitness room, outdoor fireplace & bbq area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83 E Commonwealth Avenue have any available units?
83 E Commonwealth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 83 E Commonwealth Avenue have?
Some of 83 E Commonwealth Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 83 E Commonwealth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
83 E Commonwealth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 E Commonwealth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 83 E Commonwealth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 83 E Commonwealth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 83 E Commonwealth Avenue offers parking.
Does 83 E Commonwealth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 83 E Commonwealth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 E Commonwealth Avenue have a pool?
No, 83 E Commonwealth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 83 E Commonwealth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 83 E Commonwealth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 83 E Commonwealth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 83 E Commonwealth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 83 E Commonwealth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 83 E Commonwealth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Luxe 1801
1801 Garvey Ave.
Alhambra, CA 91803
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
Woodside Terrace Apartments
400 N Chapel Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801

Similar Pages

Alhambra 1 BedroomsAlhambra 2 Bedrooms
Alhambra Apartments with GymAlhambra Apartments with Parking
Alhambra Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPalmdale, CA
Redondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles