83 E Commonwealth Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill

Newer condo in a gated condo complex in the center of Alhambra. Updated kitchen with granite counter top & stainless steel appliance. Large living room with balcony overlooking community lawn. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet, master bathroom comes with double sinks, separate shower & bathtub. A guest bedroom, a full bathroom & laundry are all on the other side. Two side-by-side parking space are assigned to this unit. The condo complex offers several amenities including recreational center with fitness room, outdoor fireplace & bbq area.