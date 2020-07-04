All apartments in Alhambra
Last updated December 6 2019 at 2:41 AM

811 S 4th Street

811 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

811 4th Street, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly cozy updated townhouse features open floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathroom. Bright great room offers new floor, new recessed lights and sliding doors to the enclosed patio. Open kitchen provides refinished cabinets and new stainless stove and sink. 2 generous bedrooms upstairs share a full bathroom in the hallway. Side by side laundry space is conveniently located at the first floor closet. Fresh interior paint, new waterproof vinyl floor, and new recessed lights enhance the attraction. One shared garage space and one assigned parking space. Easy access to school, restaurants, shops and freeway. Move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 S 4th Street have any available units?
811 S 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 811 S 4th Street have?
Some of 811 S 4th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 S 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
811 S 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 S 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 811 S 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 811 S 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 811 S 4th Street offers parking.
Does 811 S 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 S 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 S 4th Street have a pool?
No, 811 S 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 811 S 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 811 S 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 811 S 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 811 S 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 811 S 4th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 811 S 4th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

