798 S Stoneman Avenue

Location

798 S Stoneman Ave, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Built in 2014, this tri-level condo has an open floor plan with a large living area, dining area, contemporary kitchen, two balconies, and an attached gated subterranean 2-car underground garage with direct access to the unit. All bedroom ensuites and laundry closet are on the third level. Laminate wood & tile floors throughout with carpet on the stairs. Central A/C. Common area includes a center courtyard, gated pedestrian entrance, and driveway. Located within walking distance to Almansor Park, Almansor Golf Course, San Gabriel Mission District, Alhambra Main Street Corridor, and Valley Blvd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 798 S Stoneman Avenue have any available units?
798 S Stoneman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 798 S Stoneman Avenue have?
Some of 798 S Stoneman Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 798 S Stoneman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
798 S Stoneman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 798 S Stoneman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 798 S Stoneman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 798 S Stoneman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 798 S Stoneman Avenue offers parking.
Does 798 S Stoneman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 798 S Stoneman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 798 S Stoneman Avenue have a pool?
No, 798 S Stoneman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 798 S Stoneman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 798 S Stoneman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 798 S Stoneman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 798 S Stoneman Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 798 S Stoneman Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 798 S Stoneman Avenue has units with air conditioning.
