798 S Stoneman Avenue

Built in 2014, this tri-level condo has an open floor plan with a large living area, dining area, contemporary kitchen, two balconies, and an attached gated subterranean 2-car underground garage with direct access to the unit. All bedroom ensuites and laundry closet are on the third level. Laminate wood & tile floors throughout with carpet on the stairs. Central A/C. Common area includes a center courtyard, gated pedestrian entrance, and driveway. Located within walking distance to Almansor Park, Almansor Golf Course, San Gabriel Mission District, Alhambra Main Street Corridor, and Valley Blvd.