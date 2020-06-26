58 East Bay State Street Alhambra Unit 1B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



This gorgeous, unfurnished condo is in the magical downtown Alhambra! If youd like to experience the varied international cuisine and drinks of Alhambra, top restaurants, bars, and coffee shops are just a short distance away. When not exploring downtown, this comfy 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom condo with a relaxing patio could be the right place for you!.



The large windows make its interior bathe in natural light. Its polished hardwood and tile floors along with the already installed forced-air heating and air conditioning, help exude a sophisticated and cozy feel all over the house. Cooking is easy when it's lovely kitchen comes fully stocked with appliances and granite countertops.



The tenant will be responsible for the water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, internet, cleaning, and Fiber Internet. The HOA fees will be covered by the landlord.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=DsyP9J9cSoy



Additional Details:

Small pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.



Parking comes with 1-car assigned parking in its underground garage (extra parking spot available for an extra fee of $100/month) and on-street parking.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Story Park, Joslyn Adult Recreation Center, and Lindaraxa Park.



The propertys Walkscore is 87/100. This is a Very Walkable location and most errands can be accomplished on foot.



