All apartments in Alhambra
Find more places like 58 East Bay State Street Alhambra Unit 1B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alhambra, CA
/
58 East Bay State Street Alhambra Unit 1B
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

58 East Bay State Street Alhambra Unit 1B

58 Bay State Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alhambra
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

58 Bay State Street, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

This gorgeous, unfurnished condo is in the magical downtown Alhambra! If youd like to experience the varied international cuisine and drinks of Alhambra, top restaurants, bars, and coffee shops are just a short distance away. When not exploring downtown, this comfy 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom condo with a relaxing patio could be the right place for you!.

The large windows make its interior bathe in natural light. Its polished hardwood and tile floors along with the already installed forced-air heating and air conditioning, help exude a sophisticated and cozy feel all over the house. Cooking is easy when it's lovely kitchen comes fully stocked with appliances and granite countertops.

The tenant will be responsible for the water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, internet, cleaning, and Fiber Internet. The HOA fees will be covered by the landlord.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=DsyP9J9cSoy

Additional Details:
Small pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.

Parking comes with 1-car assigned parking in its underground garage (extra parking spot available for an extra fee of $100/month) and on-street parking.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Story Park, Joslyn Adult Recreation Center, and Lindaraxa Park.

The propertys Walkscore is 87/100. This is a Very Walkable location and most errands can be accomplished on foot.

(RLNE5596397)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 East Bay State Street Alhambra Unit 1B have any available units?
58 East Bay State Street Alhambra Unit 1B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 58 East Bay State Street Alhambra Unit 1B have?
Some of 58 East Bay State Street Alhambra Unit 1B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 East Bay State Street Alhambra Unit 1B currently offering any rent specials?
58 East Bay State Street Alhambra Unit 1B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 East Bay State Street Alhambra Unit 1B pet-friendly?
Yes, 58 East Bay State Street Alhambra Unit 1B is pet friendly.
Does 58 East Bay State Street Alhambra Unit 1B offer parking?
Yes, 58 East Bay State Street Alhambra Unit 1B offers parking.
Does 58 East Bay State Street Alhambra Unit 1B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 58 East Bay State Street Alhambra Unit 1B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 East Bay State Street Alhambra Unit 1B have a pool?
No, 58 East Bay State Street Alhambra Unit 1B does not have a pool.
Does 58 East Bay State Street Alhambra Unit 1B have accessible units?
No, 58 East Bay State Street Alhambra Unit 1B does not have accessible units.
Does 58 East Bay State Street Alhambra Unit 1B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 58 East Bay State Street Alhambra Unit 1B has units with dishwashers.
Does 58 East Bay State Street Alhambra Unit 1B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 58 East Bay State Street Alhambra Unit 1B has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
Luxe 1801
1801 Garvey Ave.
Alhambra, CA 91803
Woodside Terrace Apartments
400 N Chapel Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
South Olive
241 S Olive Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801

Similar Pages

Alhambra 1 BedroomsAlhambra 2 Bedrooms
Alhambra Apartments with GymAlhambra Apartments with Parking
Alhambra Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPalmdale, CA
Redondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles