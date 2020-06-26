All apartments in Alhambra
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

508 La Paloma Ave

508 La Paloma Street · No Longer Available
Location

508 La Paloma Street, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

hardwood floors
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
gym
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
parking
garage
Beautiful Duplex home for Rent! 3BD/2BA Home, 1BD/1BA Guest House! - PLEASE SEE BOTTOM OF AD TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING!!! This beautiful duplex is located west of Fremont Avenue. The main house was remodeled and consists of 3 bedrooms and 2 baths totaling approximately 1,600 square feet. The back house was also remodeled and consists of 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom with roughly 650 square feet. The property is just a short drive to downtown Alhambra, the 710 free and the 10 freeway! It is also a short distance to public transportation, restaurants, shopping, coffee shops, and fast food including the following:

- Costco & Target
- The Home Depot
- Edwards Cinema
- Kohl's
- Albertsons
- Alhambra Hospital
- Emery Park Elementary School
- LA Fitness

The property has hardwood floors and updated interiors. There is a garage for parking, which is accessible by a long driveway at the side of the property.

Home includes:
~Four Bedrooms & 3 Bathrooms Total
~Wood Floors
~Stove & Oven included
~HVAC included
~All Utilities paid by tenant
~Landscape Included
~Clean Property
~Professionally Managed
~Great Neighborhood
~Great Location

Act now as this home will go fast!

***SORRY NO PETS***

***TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT***

1) Please visit our website at www.MRE123.com (w w w dot MRE123 dot com)
2) Scroll down to the property you are interested in and click the grey box titled "View Details"
3) Next, click the blue box on the right titled "Contact Us" and submit your info (there is no cost to submit a guest card)
4) Upon submitting we will forward your information to the showing agent for the property and they will email a property brochure and set up a viewing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4199552)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 La Paloma Ave have any available units?
508 La Paloma Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 508 La Paloma Ave have?
Some of 508 La Paloma Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, all utils included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 La Paloma Ave currently offering any rent specials?
508 La Paloma Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 La Paloma Ave pet-friendly?
No, 508 La Paloma Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 508 La Paloma Ave offer parking?
Yes, 508 La Paloma Ave offers parking.
Does 508 La Paloma Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 La Paloma Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 La Paloma Ave have a pool?
No, 508 La Paloma Ave does not have a pool.
Does 508 La Paloma Ave have accessible units?
No, 508 La Paloma Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 508 La Paloma Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 508 La Paloma Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 508 La Paloma Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 508 La Paloma Ave has units with air conditioning.
