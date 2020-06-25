All apartments in Alhambra
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

436 N. Almansor St.

436 North Almansor Street · No Longer Available
Location

436 North Almansor Street, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
alarm system
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
Award Winning 3 bedroom 2 Bath Home - Liz will be showing this unit on Friday, May 17th, 2019 between 2:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

This award-winning 1927 English Tudor has been lovingly maintained and updated in every possible way. This 3 bedroom 2 bath was on Alhambra's most coveted street, among many gorgeous historic homes which include tales of Norman Rockwell and Walt Disney. This house was honored with the Alhambra Beautiful Award in 1995 and the Alhambra Preservation Group Award in 2009. House has been renovated to highlight its original character with antique light fixtures throughout. It also features all of the comforts of modern living such as recently installed dual system HVAC, copper plumbing, updated electrical, automatic sprinklers, recessed lighting, updated alarm system, and automatic gate. The spacious living room with a skylight is idea for entertaining. Tiger Oak floors throughout the living rooms and bedrooms. The garage is not included. Gardener is paid by the owner.

To schedule a viewing through our automated system, please visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/sigpropertymanagement or call 818-629-1779 from your smartphone.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4885207)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 436 N. Almansor St. have any available units?
436 N. Almansor St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 436 N. Almansor St. have?
Some of 436 N. Almansor St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 436 N. Almansor St. currently offering any rent specials?
436 N. Almansor St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 436 N. Almansor St. pet-friendly?
No, 436 N. Almansor St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 436 N. Almansor St. offer parking?
Yes, 436 N. Almansor St. offers parking.
Does 436 N. Almansor St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 436 N. Almansor St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 436 N. Almansor St. have a pool?
No, 436 N. Almansor St. does not have a pool.
Does 436 N. Almansor St. have accessible units?
No, 436 N. Almansor St. does not have accessible units.
Does 436 N. Almansor St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 436 N. Almansor St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 436 N. Almansor St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 436 N. Almansor St. has units with air conditioning.
