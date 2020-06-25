436 N. Almansor St.

Amenities

This award-winning 1927 English Tudor has been lovingly maintained and updated in every possible way. This 3 bedroom 2 bath was on Alhambra's most coveted street, among many gorgeous historic homes which include tales of Norman Rockwell and Walt Disney. This house was honored with the Alhambra Beautiful Award in 1995 and the Alhambra Preservation Group Award in 2009. House has been renovated to highlight its original character with antique light fixtures throughout. It also features all of the comforts of modern living such as recently installed dual system HVAC, copper plumbing, updated electrical, automatic sprinklers, recessed lighting, updated alarm system, and automatic gate. The spacious living room with a skylight is idea for entertaining. Tiger Oak floors throughout the living rooms and bedrooms. The garage is not included. Gardener is paid by the owner.



No Pets Allowed



