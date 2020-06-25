419 S 1st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible

This Upstairs unit with a large balcony is located on a quiet street and a nice neighborhood. Very conveniently located, close to everything: schools, shopping, restaurants, transportation, and easy access to all the major freeways (10, 710, 5 & 210) and just less than 10 miles to Downtown LA. New flooring, new interior paint, upgraded bath, new countertop Stove, new oven, and all new window blinds. Excellent condition, just waiting for you to move-in to enjoy it. Open floor plan, 2 good size bedrooms, and 1 upgraded bath, 3 units of the window air conditioner to keep you cool during the sizzling hot Summer and a double wall heating unit to keep your family warm and cozy in this cold Winter, big & bright kitchen, indoor laundry hook-up available. The new stainless steel refrigerator is included. Hurry, Stop Looking and Start Living, this one won't last long. No pet allow. Call me for a personal tour.