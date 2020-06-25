All apartments in Alhambra
Alhambra, CA
419 S 1st Street
Last updated March 22 2019 at 3:56 AM

419 S 1st Street

419 North 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

419 North 1st Street, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
This Upstairs unit with a large balcony is located on a quiet street and a nice neighborhood. Very conveniently located, close to everything: schools, shopping, restaurants, transportation, and easy access to all the major freeways (10, 710, 5 & 210) and just less than 10 miles to Downtown LA. New flooring, new interior paint, upgraded bath, new countertop Stove, new oven, and all new window blinds. Excellent condition, just waiting for you to move-in to enjoy it. Open floor plan, 2 good size bedrooms, and 1 upgraded bath, 3 units of the window air conditioner to keep you cool during the sizzling hot Summer and a double wall heating unit to keep your family warm and cozy in this cold Winter, big & bright kitchen, indoor laundry hook-up available. The new stainless steel refrigerator is included. Hurry, Stop Looking and Start Living, this one won't last long. No pet allow. Call me for a personal tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 S 1st Street have any available units?
419 S 1st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 419 S 1st Street have?
Some of 419 S 1st Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 S 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
419 S 1st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 S 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 419 S 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 419 S 1st Street offer parking?
No, 419 S 1st Street does not offer parking.
Does 419 S 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 S 1st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 S 1st Street have a pool?
No, 419 S 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 419 S 1st Street have accessible units?
Yes, 419 S 1st Street has accessible units.
Does 419 S 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 419 S 1st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 419 S 1st Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 419 S 1st Street has units with air conditioning.
