3213 Norwich Avenue
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

3213 Norwich Avenue

3213 Norwich Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3213 Norwich Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91803
Alhambra

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Charming 2 Bedroom Single Family Home with large backyard in Alhambra!!! - Very nice, light filled single family home on a level lot with large family friendly backyard. Spacious 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom with laminate flooring throughout, very large living room, separate dining room plus eating area in the kitchen. Bathroom has been remodeled with new tile walls and flooring. Kitchen has lots of cabinets for storage and granite counters. Separate indoor laundry room has washer and dryer included. Backyard is fenced. Freshly painted, this home is ready to move into!! Gas water heater, stove and dryer. Window air conditioner in living room.

Rent is $2195
Deposit is $2195

Max People 4
No Section 8.

For further questions call Elizabeth at 626-413-1712 or the main office at 626-293-8849.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5086330)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3213 Norwich Avenue have any available units?
3213 Norwich Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 3213 Norwich Avenue have?
Some of 3213 Norwich Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3213 Norwich Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3213 Norwich Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3213 Norwich Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3213 Norwich Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 3213 Norwich Avenue offer parking?
No, 3213 Norwich Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3213 Norwich Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3213 Norwich Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3213 Norwich Avenue have a pool?
No, 3213 Norwich Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3213 Norwich Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3213 Norwich Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3213 Norwich Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3213 Norwich Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3213 Norwich Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3213 Norwich Avenue has units with air conditioning.
