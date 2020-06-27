3213 Norwich Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Charming 2 Bedroom Single Family Home with large backyard in Alhambra!!! - Very nice, light filled single family home on a level lot with large family friendly backyard. Spacious 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom with laminate flooring throughout, very large living room, separate dining room plus eating area in the kitchen. Bathroom has been remodeled with new tile walls and flooring. Kitchen has lots of cabinets for storage and granite counters. Separate indoor laundry room has washer and dryer included. Backyard is fenced. Freshly painted, this home is ready to move into!! Gas water heater, stove and dryer. Window air conditioner in living room.



Rent is $2195

Deposit is $2195



Max People 4

No Section 8.



For further questions call Elizabeth at 626-413-1712 or the main office at 626-293-8849.



No Pets Allowed



