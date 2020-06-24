321 N Stoneman Avenue

Amenities
Beautiful townhome at N. Alhambra. Bright front unit is filled with natural lights. Open floor plan. One bedroom down stairs with a sliding door open to a large patio. Another two bedrooms two baths upstairs. Two car over sized garage with a large storage room ( Can be used as office or exercise room ) . One more guest parking by the garage. Fresh interior painting, New window blinds. Super location....Move theater, restaurants, Sprouts farmers market, 99 Ranch market, LA Fitness are all within a mile. Please no pets no smoking.