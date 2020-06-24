All apartments in Alhambra
321 N Stoneman Avenue

321 North Stoneman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

321 North Stoneman Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
guest parking
media room
Beautiful townhome at N. Alhambra. Bright front unit is filled with natural lights. Open floor plan. One bedroom down stairs with a sliding door open to a large patio. Another two bedrooms two baths upstairs. Two car over sized garage with a large storage room ( Can be used as office or exercise room ) . One more guest parking by the garage. Fresh interior painting, New window blinds. Super location....Move theater, restaurants, Sprouts farmers market, 99 Ranch market, LA Fitness are all within a mile. Please no pets no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 N Stoneman Avenue have any available units?
321 N Stoneman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 321 N Stoneman Avenue have?
Some of 321 N Stoneman Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 N Stoneman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
321 N Stoneman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 N Stoneman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 321 N Stoneman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 321 N Stoneman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 321 N Stoneman Avenue offers parking.
Does 321 N Stoneman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 N Stoneman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 N Stoneman Avenue have a pool?
No, 321 N Stoneman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 321 N Stoneman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 321 N Stoneman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 321 N Stoneman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 N Stoneman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 321 N Stoneman Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 N Stoneman Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
