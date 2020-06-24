321 N Stoneman Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garage gym media room guest parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking garage guest parking media room

Beautiful townhome at N. Alhambra. Bright front unit is filled with natural lights. Open floor plan. One bedroom down stairs with a sliding door open to a large patio. Another two bedrooms two baths upstairs. Two car over sized garage with a large storage room ( Can be used as office or exercise room ) . One more guest parking by the garage. Fresh interior painting, New window blinds. Super location....Move theater, restaurants, Sprouts farmers market, 99 Ranch market, LA Fitness are all within a mile. Please no pets no smoking.