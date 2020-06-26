315 S Almansor Drive

Amenities

Excellent 2bed/2bath condo & 2-car designated parking in a gated community of Alhambra. Kitchen comes with stove/oven and dishwasher. Hardwood flooring in the living room with new carpet in the bedrooms. Freshly painted walls throughout the unit. New toilet installed in the bathroom. Central AC air-conditioning and heating system. Extremely convenient location: close to supermarkets, restaurants on Main Street, schools, Alhambra Golf Course, and Almansor Park. Lots of great features! Must see to appreciate what this unit has to offer.