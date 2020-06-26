All apartments in Alhambra
Find more places like 315 S Almansor Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alhambra, CA
/
315 S Almansor Drive
Last updated March 19 2020 at 8:36 AM

315 S Almansor Drive

315 Almansor Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alhambra
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

315 Almansor Street, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
Excellent 2bed/2bath condo & 2-car designated parking in a gated community of Alhambra. Kitchen comes with stove/oven and dishwasher. Hardwood flooring in the living room with new carpet in the bedrooms. Freshly painted walls throughout the unit. New toilet installed in the bathroom. Central AC air-conditioning and heating system. Extremely convenient location: close to supermarkets, restaurants on Main Street, schools, Alhambra Golf Course, and Almansor Park. Lots of great features! Must see to appreciate what this unit has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 S Almansor Drive have any available units?
315 S Almansor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 315 S Almansor Drive have?
Some of 315 S Almansor Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 S Almansor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
315 S Almansor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 S Almansor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 315 S Almansor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 315 S Almansor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 315 S Almansor Drive offers parking.
Does 315 S Almansor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 S Almansor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 S Almansor Drive have a pool?
No, 315 S Almansor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 315 S Almansor Drive have accessible units?
No, 315 S Almansor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 315 S Almansor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 S Almansor Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 315 S Almansor Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 315 S Almansor Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
Woodside Terrace Apartments
400 N Chapel Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
South Olive
241 S Olive Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
Luxe 1801
1801 Garvey Ave.
Alhambra, CA 91803

Similar Pages

Alhambra 1 BedroomsAlhambra 2 Bedrooms
Alhambra Apartments with GymAlhambra Apartments with Parking
Alhambra Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPalmdale, CA
Redondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles