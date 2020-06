Amenities

granite counters garage air conditioning range refrigerator

Absolutely gorgeous and lovely, The home is very clean well kept and ready to move in, pride of ownership, great neighborhood very convenient location close to everything, granite counter-tops on the kitchen and master’s bath Central AC and many more amenities a must see. For Viewing Appointment and Additional Information Please Contact BRENDAN at (626) 353-2233, by Text or E-Mail: brendanc21@hotmail.com