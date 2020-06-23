All apartments in Alhambra
2615 W Grand Avenue
Last updated April 25 2019 at 6:05 AM

2615 W Grand Avenue

2615 West Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2615 West Grand Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 2 Bedrooms with a loft/den, 2 Baths with a 2 Car Direct Access Garage town home in Alhambra. This split level unit boasts: Fresh new paint throughout, laminate flooring in living room, loft and both bedrooms, tile in kitchen, baths and hallway. Walked in through double door will lead you to the living room, dining room, kitchen and a bedroom with a 3/4 baths. Walk up the dramatic stairway to the loft/office and leads to the master suite with full baths. The unit also offers 2 story high ceiling, updated kitchen and much more. For showing and any questions, please contact Listing Agent, Margaret at 949-680-0222. Thanks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2615 W Grand Avenue have any available units?
2615 W Grand Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
Is 2615 W Grand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2615 W Grand Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2615 W Grand Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2615 W Grand Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 2615 W Grand Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2615 W Grand Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2615 W Grand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2615 W Grand Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2615 W Grand Avenue have a pool?
No, 2615 W Grand Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2615 W Grand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2615 W Grand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2615 W Grand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2615 W Grand Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2615 W Grand Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2615 W Grand Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
