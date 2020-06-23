2615 W Grand Avenue

Amenities

garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 2 Bedrooms with a loft/den, 2 Baths with a 2 Car Direct Access Garage town home in Alhambra. This split level unit boasts: Fresh new paint throughout, laminate flooring in living room, loft and both bedrooms, tile in kitchen, baths and hallway. Walked in through double door will lead you to the living room, dining room, kitchen and a bedroom with a 3/4 baths. Walk up the dramatic stairway to the loft/office and leads to the master suite with full baths. The unit also offers 2 story high ceiling, updated kitchen and much more. For showing and any questions, please contact Listing Agent, Margaret at 949-680-0222. Thanks!