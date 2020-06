Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome to see the cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath unit in the city of beautiful Alhambra with new paint, new kitchen and new bathroom, hardwood floors throughout the home! Seperate laundry area and easy street parking. This unit is just at the border of Alhambra and south Pasadena, near downtown LA and Pasadena, also conveniently located to shops and schools. Rent includes water and trash.